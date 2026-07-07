Lords Mobile players rally behind rainforest conservation in record-breaking Green Game Jam

Preferred Partner Feature

Lords community leaps to the rainforest’s defence

Lords Mobile partnered with the Rainforest Alliance for Green Game Jam 2026

Players restore 310,000+ in-game rainforest areas in 21 days

Campaign shared with IGG's 10 million+ social media followers

A few weeks ago, we reported on Lords Mobile developer IGG's ambitious in-game collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance as part of the Green Game Jam 2026. Fast forward to today, and the results of this wholesome initiative are in, and they’re certainly impressive.

The 21-day Rebuild the Rainforest campaign, which now proudly stands as the longest charity event in the game’s history, tasked players with a special eco-awareness challenge. It shone a spotlight on rainforest conservation efforts and highlighted the consequences of its destruction for the animal species that call it home, including the capybara, in particular.

Designed to seamlessly weave rainforest conservation into the Lords Mobile experience, the event gave players around the world an engaging and meaningful way to get involved.

And get involved they did! IGG has confirmed that response from the global community was incredibly encouraging, with fans rallying together to collectively restore more than 310,000 in-game rainforest areas during the event, and with the studio pledging to donate $20,000 for every 20,000 regions repaired, the collaboration was a fundraising success too.

This massive milestone not only highlights the sheer scale of the community's participation, but also underscores the strong connection players felt towards the cause.

The Lords Mobile dev team went all out to support the collaboration, introducing exclusive capybara-themed decorations and special avatar rewards for participating players. This in-game content helped raise vital awareness while giving fans unique ways to participate.

The conservation message was further amplified through in-game news and mail, keeping players informed about the crucial importance of protecting our rainforests.

The eco-friendly mission didn't stop at the edges of the screen, either. Beyond the game itself, IGG leveraged its official social media ecosystem, which reaches over 10 million followers worldwide, to continue spreading the message and driving engagement. By encouraging eco-themed user-generated content and working with creators, the campaign expanded its visibility and inspired more people to channel their inner eco warrior..

If you’ve never played Lords Mobile before and all of this good news has convinced you to give it a try, the game is available to download for free right now (with in-app purchases) on the Google Play Store, App Store, and Steam.

For more details on the events, rewards, and future updates, make sure to check out Lords Mobile’s official socials on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.