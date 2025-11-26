Monster Hunter Now breaks down the walls of reality with season eight Interdimensional Defenders

Borne from the rift

Monster Hunter Now is set to see season eight arrive with Interdimensional Defenders

Take on new monsters, and the Riftborne Khezu

Meanwhile, base defence and six new skills offer plenty to dig into

While Pokémon Go may be Niantic's most iconic creation (I mean, it's got Pikachu and that in it after all), their translation of the hit series Monster Hunter to mobile has also proved extremely popular. And now, Niantic are breaking down the walls of reality with season eight of Monster Hunter Now, Interdimensional Defenders.

Of course, the biggest addition when it arrives on December 11th is the new monsters you'll be hunting down. Season eight of Monster Hunter Now sees the debut of Astalos, Quematrice and Goss Harag. But they're also joined by the brand-new Riftborne Khezu, a powerful new version of the classic monster.

This update also introduces six new skills for you to master: Perfectionist, Spare Shot, Normal/Element Ammo Boost, Morph Attack Boost, Advanced Ice Attack and Advanced Thunder Attack. Offering benefits ranging from automatic perfect evades to increased thunder element value when using certain attacks.

To the fourth dimension

Not only that, but this season introduces new features for the recently introduced Exploration Bases. Base Defence sees you and other hunters team up to defend your base against riftcharged monsters. This takes place at the end of each Wave, and you'll need to take these monsters on in multiple hunts to finally bring them down.

Damage dealt to the riftcharged monsters is also calculated as Defence Points, with your tallied score offering different rewards. Want to make more? Well, featured defence weapons do as you might expect and offer more points for damage done. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now weapons tips if you need some advice.

It's a jam-packed season for sure, and that still doesn't cover all of what's coming! But if you need something to tide you over, why not jump into Niantic's other monster battler and make use of our Pokémon Go promo codes list?