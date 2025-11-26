Pokémon Go’s Journey to Paldea event will kick off the new Precious Paths season

A full week of Paldean-flavoured chaos

Journey to Paldea introduces Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl

Paldean Tauros forms, Bombirdier, and Dondozo appearing in raids

Event runs until December 9th

The Precious Paths season is almost here and Pokémon Go is already kicking things off with a proper region-hopping celebration. The Journey to Paldea event lands on December 2nd, bringing new debuts, boosted spawns, rotating wild encounters, and a whole lot of XP bonuses to ease you into the season’s first full week.

The highlight this time is a trio of salty newcomers: Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl make their Pokémon Go debut, completing yet another piece of the Paldean Pokédex. You can evolve Nacli with 25 Candy, then push Naclstack up to Garganacl with 100 more.

There’s also a small chance to find Nacli in the wild, but it looks like you’ll mostly be walking, catching, and raiding for Candy if you want that hulking mineral wall built quickly.

The event also doubles XP for evolving Pokémon and for winning Raid Battles, which makes this a nice window for farming evolution chains you’ve been holding onto. On top of that, the rare hunters get a boost too. Shiny Larvitar and Shiny Bagon both have increased odds throughout the week.

Wild encounters rotate every other day, giving you different lineups depending on when you play. Some days lean toward Larvitar, Drifloon, and Skrelp, while others swap to Misdreavus, Bagon, and Clauncher.

Raids bring their own flavour of chaos with all three regional Paldean Tauros forms returning in Three-Star Raids, alongside Bombirdier and Dondozo, both of which can be Shiny if luck’s on your side. Meanwhile, Field Research tasks and a set of Collection Challenges give you even more Paldean encounters, plus XP and Stardust.

There’s also a small Paid Timed Research track for $1.99 that grants 3,000 Stardust, two Premium Battle Passes, and encounters with Larvitar, Bagon, and Nacli. If you’d prefer to bundle it, the Web Store’s Ultra Ticket Box includes the ticket and five Ultra Balls for the same price.

Journey to Paldea runs until December 9th. If you’re gearing up for maxing raids or trying to line up your weekend sessions, make sure to check out our latest Pokémon Go codes and the full raid schedule!