Monster Hunter Now launches Season 8: Interdimensional Defenders with new monsters, skills, and base defence events

Otherwordly threats emerge

Season 8 introduces Astalos, Quematrice, Goss Harag, and the new Riftborne Khezu

Six new skills and the Base Defense feature overhaul combat and exploration

Quality-of-life upgrades, material-to-gem exchanges, and a new Season Pass

Monster Hunter Now is diving headfirst into its eighth season, and Niantic seems determined to make the world feel a little less… stable. Interdimensional Defenders has officially gone live, bringing new monsters, systems, and a feature that turns your local exploration base into something straight out of a siege event.

Season eight’s headline additions are the new hunts. Astalos, Quematrice, and Goss Harag are joining the roster for the first time, but the real curveball is Riftborne Khezu, a warped variant that also unlocks new customisation paths for its weapon line.

New gear isn’t the only incentive to shake up your builds. Six new skills are dropping this season, ranging from the auto-perfect evade of Perfectionist to ammo-saving perks, morph-attack boosts, and advanced elemental amplifiers for Thunder and Ice setups.

But the biggest shift arrives with the Base Defense feature. Exploration Bases now culminate in a weekly event where local hunters team up to take down riftcharged monsters, beefed-up versions that can’t be felled in a single encounter.

Your accumulated damage becomes Defence Points, and your highest-scoring weapons determine the rewards you walk away with. Featured defence weapons also get bonus points, pushing you to diversify your arsenal instead of leaning on your usual go-to.

On the progression side, Niantic is also adding the option to exchange gems for missing gatherables and small monster drops. It won’t replace regular farming, but it smooths out those moments when you’re short one Sharp Claw, and the Jagras population has mysteriously vanished.

And as usual, a new Season Pass is coming too. Season seven tier progression closes out once Season Eight officially begins, though you’ll still have a short buffer to claim leftover rewards.

