Monster Hunter Now's Halloween event brings a terrifying new Tigrex variant to face

And a Skullwhistle too!

Monster Hunter Now is the latest top release to go spooky for Halloween

Grab the new Skullwhistle weapon and other event-exclusive goodies

Take on the new Brute Tigrex, an even more aggressive variant of the Tigrex!

With Halloween now barely more than a week away, there are plenty of reasons to get excited. Candy, costumes and partying for one, but also plenty of great new events to play! And it's none other than Monster Hunter Now, which is tackling the holiday with terrifying flair!

This year's event sees the debut of the Brute Tigrex, a subspecies of the iconic monsters boasting a stronger roar and being extremely aggressive even by their usual standards. Naturally, you'll be able to forge powerful new weapons and the Rex Roar set of armour from the Brute Tigrex's remains, too!

Speaking of weapons, this Halloween event sees the debut of a brand-new weapon in the form of the Skullwhistle. From October 27th to November 2nd, you'll be able to earn Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens by completing quests and hunting monsters, which can be exchanged for a variety of great rewards.

In the now

These rewards include the aforementioned Skullwhistle, a Hunting Horn with the Paralysis element. You can also nab the event-exclusive Jack-o’-Glove layered equipment at the event exchange hub. Be sure to check the in-game shop and web store for exclusive packs too!

As for monsters you'll want to look out for, Brute Tigrex, Tigrex, Espinas, Bishaten, and Bazelgeuse will all be making further appearances around the hunting grounds. And if you manage to clear them quickly, then don't worry, because as a bonus, you'll find that the material cost of upgrading the Halloween-exclusive equipment has been greatly reduced. So jump in to take on the monsters and grind your way to a suite of new equipment.

