Monster Hunter Now set to celebrate A Happy Hunting New Year for 2026

Monster Hunter Now is already prepping to celebrate the New Year

The A Happy Hunting New Year 2026 event is right around the corner

It'll see a suite of festive goodies, as well as a new global challenge

It may not even be Christmas yet, but already the folks at Niantic are announcing plans for the New Year. And for those of you playing Monster Hunter Now, there's plenty in the way of event-exclusive goodies and a global challenge to complete in A Happy Hunting New Year 2026.

The event will be split into two halves, with the first kicking off on December 22nd and running until the 29th. The event sees a huge increase in the number of Elder Dragon Interceptions, as well as allowing you to forge exclusive new festive-themed gear such as the Twin Wreathes and Wrapping Bow.

The second half of the event, running from December 29th until January 4th, will also see the points for Hunt-a-thons and Interceptions given over to exclusively host Elder Dragon Interceptions. You'll even have a 50% larger access range for less trekking to get to your next hunt!

The whole world in your hands

The Winter 2025 Exchange Hub will also be opening its doors, allowing you to collect event tokens and exchange them for some seasonal (if somewhat goofy) cosmetics to furnish your character with. That's alongside the usual suite of rewards and goodies for completing tasks throughout the event ( full details here ).

As for that Global Challenge, this event will see hunters from across the world team up to take down monsters. Milestones will grant you goodies such as the Winter 2025 Bow Forging Ticket (for the aforementioned Wrapping Bow), Banbaro Christmas Sweater Layered outfit and a whole lot more.

So if you're planning to jump into Monster Hunter Now this winter, this event's a good time to do so. And when you do, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now codes list to see about nabbing some free boosts from our constantly updated promo code source.