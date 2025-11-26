Pikmin Bloom offers free Gold Seedling to mark commemorative short film Close to You

Those Pikmin are definitely a choking hazard

The Pikmin series is one of those classics that many fans have fond memories of. And while it hasn't always had much care paid to it, Nintendo has started to recognise it a little more. Not least in the release of the adorable Close to You short film dedicated to the Pikmin series.

It's essentially a two-parter, showing a child taking their first steps in pursuit of some unseen critter. As you might expect, the second part shows it was none other than the iconic Pikmin running amok all along.

Not only that, but over in Pikmin Bloom, you'll also be able to nab an exclusive Gold Seedling based on the short. This Seedling will grow into a decor Pikmin that sharp-eyed viewers may recognise from Close to You. You won't need to worry about grabbing it either, because it's set to be available from November 27th this year to November 26th in 2026!

Return of the Pikmin

Yes, I remember only a few years ago, fans seemed to constantly be bemoaning a lack of attention for the Pikmin series from Nintendo. Ironically, it seems we've had quite the turnaround, and while an animated short isn't the most high-profile way to mark the series, I've no doubt it won't be the last.

Especially considering next year will mark the whopping 25th anniversary of Pikmin! So with that in mind, maybe this short and giveaway has hints of what to expect next year? Well, we can only speculate.

