Monster Hunter Now unveils exciting new details of upcoming Autumn Hunt

It may surprise you, but technically, we're not actually in winter just yet. Yes, believe it or not, it's still autumn. And while you pick up your jaw in disbelief, maybe it's time to experience the last of that (relatively) mild weather with the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Autumn Hunt?

You'll recall we've covered the upcoming Autumn Hunt already. This ticketed event will see many goodies for hunters who sign up, as well as the debut of a whole new monster in the form of the elder dragon Malzeno. All set to arrive between November 20th and 21st, and November 22nd to 23rd.

Now, we also know a little more about Malzeno, including armour that can be created from them. The set offers the Malzeno Crimsonblood skill, which reduces damage from dragon element monsters while increasing the dragon element value of your weapon.

Dragons, dragons, everywhere

Of course, there are other abilities and buffs that this set rewards you with. Be sure to check out some of the official tips and tricks , as well as information on recommended loadouts. But you'll have to dig into Monster Hunter Now for yourself to grab it. But if you want to get prepped, then you'll be glad to know that's on the cards too.

From November 17th to 23rd, you'll be able to undertake limited-time quests as part of the Autumn Hunt 2025 Prologue. Challenging you to hunt down Deviljho and Glavenus, or participate in group hunts, you'll be rewarded with materials and other goodies to get a head start!

And if you're planning on jumping into Monster Hunter Now for this new event, then please, be sure to check some of our guides. Or hey, at least dig into our list of Monster Hunter Now promo codes to see about getting a free boost!