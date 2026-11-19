Monopoly Go is expanding its minigame offerings with the introduction of Paths

Work with friends to move a team vehicle along a path and acquire rewards

Decide whether to keep points for yourself or send them to friends in need

Whether you like it or loathe it, there's no doubting the popularity and staying power of Monopoly Go for Scopely. Now, the hit tabletop-to-mobile adaptation is receiving an all-new minigame. Paths challenge you to think cooperatively, or look out for yourself, and debut today with the launch of the new Franken Paths as part of the Monster Mash season!

Paths are a straightforward cooperative minigame where you, and up to three other tycoons, team up to build a path and move a shared vehicle along it. You'll accumulate points, and have the choice to either use it to build your assigned portion (and reap the rewards) or send it to another player, with the aim of reaching the end together and getting even greater goodies.

Down the garden path

Paths are just the latest minigame to be added to constant rotation in Monopoly Go, we've also seen Partners, Racers, Treasures and Deluxe Drop all make waves amongst fans.

Admittedly though, I feel as if Scopely are trying a little too hard to sell the 'send or keep' message with Paths. I'm really only extrapolating whether there's any benefit to you actually keeping your points, and given the whole team is working together to reach each section, is there really any benefit to holding onto them?

Well, either way, it's a fun little addition, and the co-op aspect is sure to get people talking and playing. So if you're going to be jumping in, why not check out our Monopoly Go daily dice links for a few free boosts we've collated?

Or, if something else is on your mind, well, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games like GTA VI to see what portable selections we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the most anticipated games of the decade!