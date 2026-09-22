Monopoly Go! sees the KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters team up in new collaboration

Monopoly Go! is set to host a real Monster Mash of a season for Halloween

Kicking off September 23rd, it features both the KPop Demon Hunters AND the Ghostbusters

Speed around Manhattan and Seoul, and hunt for hidden treasures from both hit series

With Halloween coming towards us like a pumpkin-laden freight train, it shouldn't be surprising that many big names are getting in on the spookiness. But Monopoly Go! is once more going above and beyond with a major new crossover that brings together not just modern sensation K-Pop Demon Hunters, but also the equally iconic Ghostbusters!

Running from September 23rd all the way to November 25th, the Monster Mash season kicks off with the introduction of HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys and other familiar faces. You'll find plenty of minigames to complete, a live HUNTR/X concert experience, and the Blocks Boutique coming packed with in-game merch to collect as well!

Pop-culture Monopoly

But the spookiness doesn't stop there! With HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys also appearing as racers, they'll also be joined by the Ghostbusters in themed vehicles, allowing you to race around not just Seoul but 550 Central Park West. Whether it's building the golden Honmoon or battling Gozer, there's plenty of monsters that need battling, it seems!

And just like the K-Pop Demon Hunters collab, you'll be able to step inside the iconic firehouse of the Ghostbusters and grab some exciting treasures. You'll also be able to fill your Luck-O'-Lantern as you journey around the board, and go head-to-head with friends in Trick or Treat dice battles.

All this, and new community-made tokens and styles, means that the Monster

Mash season for Monopoly Go, which runs from September 23rd to November 25th, is going to be one of the most jam-packed events yet!

As always, if you're going to be checking in on Monopoly Go! for this new event, don't head in empty-handed. Instead, be sure to check out our Monopoly Go! daily dice links to see what we've managed to collate, so you can grab yourself some free goodies.