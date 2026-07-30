Monopoly Go's collabs with The Looney tunes for their Happy Harvest season

Monopoly Go is introducing its latest collaboration, this time with the Looney Tunes

Daffy Ducks, Bugs Bunny and friends all appear alongside new in-game events

Grab a free Daffy Duck-themed dice shield just for logging in!

Whether it's The Simpsons or Star Wars, Scopely haven't been shy about getting big names to collaborate with their hit mobile adaptation, Monopoly Go. Now, it's the animated icons, the Looney Tunes, that are making an appearance, with everyone from Daffy Duck to Bugs Bunny popping up across the board until September 23rd!

The collaboration is part of the new Happy Harvest season, which allows you to grow crops on the game board as you roll. You can then either cash them in or keep holding on for even more rewards. The Porky's Cafe feature, meanwhile, lets you fulfil requests from Looney Tunes characters to acquire stickers that can then be turned in for further rewards.

That's (not) all folks!

Of course, these are only the major features being added as part of the season. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled because the Looney Tunes will also be making appearances across the board. You'll be able to build themed attractions, take on races and adventures inspired by the zaniness of the animated shorts, or just grab a deluxe drop packed with goodies.

Speaking of those rewards, there's plenty to pick from, be that the sticker sets that can be traded with friends, themed tokens, dice shields and other cosmetics. You can even grab a free Daffy-themed dice shield just for logging into Monopoly Go!

If there's one thing to be said about these crossovers, it's that they're never short on things to do. So whether you're just checking in for rewards, or seeing how the animated icons are reproduced on screen, you won't want to miss out!

Meanwhile, if you're jumping into Scopely's mega-hit tabletop puzzler for the first time, try not to head in empty-handed! Instead, be sure to check out our Monopoly Go daily dice links for a quick refresher on free rewards we keep constantly updated.