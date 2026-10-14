Monopoly Go returns to McDonald’s with free shields and a mountain of dice

Collect fries and chase $100,000 in gold bars

Monopoly Go returns for McDonald’s Monopoly 2026

Collect themed cosmetics and a free Fry Guard Shield

Win dice bundles or a $100,000 gold bar prize

McDonald’s has been sticking Monopoly pieces on its packaging since the late 80s, and at this point the two go together about as naturally as fries and salt. So, no great shock that Monopoly Go is back at the counter for a second year, tagging along with the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion in the US.

You peel the game piece off eligible packaging and scan it in the McDonald’s app, and that gets you a shot at mobile prizes alongside the usual food ones. You’ll need to have signed up for the promotion in the app first, mind. The big prize is $100,000 towards gold bars, with up to two winners. Below that, 10,000 bundles of 5,300 dice rolls are being handed out. That’s a lot of dice.

Back on the board, the collaboration brings a few McDonald’s cosmetics into Monopoly Go. You can pick up a McDonald’s Fries Token and a McDonald’s Roller Dice Skin, both pretty much what they sound like. I’d have gone for a Hamburglar token myself, but nobody asked me.

The McDonald’s Fry Guard Shield is the one you don’t need any luck for. It’s free, and you’ll want to open the reward on the phone or tablet you actually play on so it lands in the right collection. It’s a cosmetic, so it changes how your shields look and nothing else. Free is free, though, and it sticks around until January 8th, 2027.

The real-world side of the promotion runs until November 1st, and it’s limited to the 50 states and DC. Over here in London, I’ll be making do with the shield, assuming the link behaves outside the US.

If the stickers don’t come good, our daily Monopoly Go free dice links are a far more dependable route to a few extra rolls.