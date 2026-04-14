Medabots Survivors tier list (April 2026) - Top units to help fight back the horde

With over 60 Medabots available, it can be difficult to choose which ones to bring into battle - hence our Medabots Survivors tier list!

If you were a kid in the 2000s and an anime fan, you may have already heard of Medabots. If not, now is the perfect time to catch up with this franchise, which spans multiple media: anime, manga, and of course, video games.

In the world of Medabots, humanity has created a special kind of robot known as, well, Medabots. Their purpose is to serve humans, and they are used in battles, much like in Beyblade, Digimon, or Pokémon.

Medabots Survivors tier list

Surprisingly, this is not a Pokémon-like, but a Survivors-like. You control your bot and must fight against ever-growing hordes of enemies. Your Medabot fights on its own, gains EXP, levels up, and unlocks new skills - a very simple yet highly compelling gameplay loop.

In our Medabots Survivors tier list, we'll highlight some of the best units and help you determine whether your gacha pulls were worth it.

If you need to reroll, don't panic: it's really simple. After the short tutorial and your first 10 pulls, you just need to delete your account and start over. From the title screen, click on Manage Account, then Delete Account. The process is very quick, so don't hesitate to repeat it multiple times if needed.

Now, let's dive into our Medabots Survivors tier list.