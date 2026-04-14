Medabots Survivors tier list (April 2026) - Top units to help fight back the horde
| Medabots Survivors
With over 60 Medabots available, it can be difficult to choose which ones to bring into battle - hence our Medabots Survivors tier list!
If you were a kid in the 2000s and an anime fan, you may have already heard of Medabots. If not, now is the perfect time to catch up with this franchise, which spans multiple media: anime, manga, and of course, video games.
In the world of Medabots, humanity has created a special kind of robot known as, well, Medabots. Their purpose is to serve humans, and they are used in battles, much like in Beyblade, Digimon, or Pokémon.
Medabots Survivors tier listSurprisingly, this is not a Pokémon-like, but a Survivors-like. You control your bot and must fight against ever-growing hordes of enemies. Your Medabot fights on its own, gains EXP, levels up, and unlocks new skills - a very simple yet highly compelling gameplay loop.
In our Medabots Survivors tier list, we'll highlight some of the best units and help you determine whether your gacha pulls were worth it.
If you need to reroll, don't panic: it's really simple. After the short tutorial and your first 10 pulls, you just need to delete your account and start over. From the title screen, click on Manage Account, then Delete Account. The process is very quick, so don't hesitate to repeat it multiple times if needed.
Now, let's dive into our Medabots Survivors tier list.
1
S Tier
These Medabots are the best so far. They are powerful, have a high AoE damage output, and strong burst skills. They are versatile and can be used in all kinds of situations, so you should use them if you're lucky enough to have them in your roster.
If you need to pick only one of these Medabots, it should be Mega Emperor. This unit is currently the best, with insanely high damage output and burst attack, and it is also the most versatile. You should invest in it as soon as you pull it from its banner, as it's useful against both crowds and bosses.
Robo-Emperor is also a fairly solid pick, thanks to its weapon variety and consistent damage output. It's a reliable choice, especially for bosses, even if it's not as powerful as Mega Emperor.
Even if its range is lower than that of the others, Shadow Armor is a powerful Medabot using wide-area burst attacks. It also has a strong shield and is reliable against both normal enemies and bosses.
Metabee is especially powerful against single targets at first, and then against hordes after its burst missiles are unlocked.
2
A Tier
Next on our Medabots Survivors tier list are units that are still really strong. But unlike the S-tier ones, they come with some minor flaws. Nevertheless, it's still interesting to invest in them.
For the A tier, the best unit is Gloomeg. This strong damage dealer is highly reliable as well as beginner-friendly, so it's a very easy one to use. The same can be said for Lealila, a powerful fighter with flexible positioning to use against bosses.
Shoot Spider and Ghost Ship are better when used against regular enemies, since they both have strong AoE skills. As for Noire Katze, this Medabot can be a little weak at the beginning, but it becomes a powerful one, especially against bosses, after some upgrades.
Finally, Fancy Aile specialises in explosions, which is perfect against hordes. However, it's not very effective against bosses, since it can be hard to aim and to master the timing.
3
B Tier
These units are becoming less interesting, so it wouldn't be a good idea to invest in them. They are totally viable at the beginning, but they quickly fall behind, especially as they need specific situations to shine.
Orkamar should be your first pick in this list. It's a useful bot when dealing with enemies that rush towards it, but it needs a specific setup to be interesting, so it's not an easy unit to play with. It also needs to get close to its enemies, which is, of course, really dangerous, especially with bosses.
As for Zungarian, it has a strong damage output, but unfortunately, it needs to face its opponents. Pompompal uses long-range skills, and its principal flaw is its damage output: it can easily clear weak enemies, but this Medabot will start to struggle as soon as stronger opponents appear.
Finally, Rokusho and Aim Flash are both specialised in clearing waves of weak enemies. Rokusho attacks in all directions and Aim Flash has a piercing attack, but their damage output is just average.
4
C Tier
We end our Medabots Survivors tier list with the weakest units. You can use them early on, but you should replace them as soon as you pull better Medabots.
Nearly all of them have short-range attacks, so it's just too dangerous to use them, especially against bosses. Alec Bear is the only bot that can attack from a distance, but it needs careful positioning. And since its damage output is not that great, it's quickly outshone by better units.
For a different kind of adventure on mobile, why not have a look at our SealM on Cross tier list and our Dino Cataclysm Survival tier list too while you're at it?