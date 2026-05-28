Mongil: Star Dive adds Narae and new endgame mode in latest update

Have you already reached the endgame?

Mongil: Star Dive introduces Narae, a new Ice support character

Legendary Conquest adds a weekly endgame mode with team restrictions

New story chapter and region expand progression

Mongil: Star Dive is only a couple of updates in and already throwing a fair amount at players. The latest one brings a new character, a new story chapter, and a weekly endgame mode that actually asks something of you.

Narae is the new 5-star character. She's Mina's younger sister, trained in secret to master water manipulation, and she plays as an Ice-element Support. Her special skill, Dew Blankets All, hands out shields and damage buffs to teammates, so she's built around keeping people alive and hitting harder rather than carrying fights herself.

Whether she's worth pulling probably depends on what your current roster looks like, so it's worth checking our Mongil: Star Dive tier list before you commit. There's a three-week event running around her arrival if you want to dig into her story and pick up an exclusive animated profile background along the way.

Legendary Conquest is the new weekly mode, and it's a bit more demanding than the usual content. You're putting together three separate teams to take on Reginula, the first Legendary Monster, with each team assigned specific elements and missions.

Points come from dealing high damage and responding to designated attack patterns, so you can't just send your three strongest units and call it a day. Team composition actually matters here, which is good news if you're in the endgame and you’ve been sitting on a well-built roster with nowhere to take it.

Episode Six of the main story, Flowers Blooming from Scars, is also in. It opens up a new region called Muwon and introduces Red Shadow, a Swamp Lord boss who shows up through the new story developments there. On the QoL side, Monsterling filters have been cleaned up and the equipment salvage system has been updated.

Make sure you grab the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes before you jump in!