Mongil: Star Dive now makes an appearance at IFA 2025 with Samsung’s 3D display

The monsters will literally pop out now

Mongil: Star Dive demo featured on Samsung’s glasses-free Odyssey 3D monitor at IFA 2025

Pre-registration rewards include 4-Star Grade Francis and ten Compass of Promise

Global release planned for PC and mobile in late 2025

Netmarble’s pre-registrations for Mongil: Star Dive kicked off a few weeks ago, and signing up early already comes with a stack of rewards. Registering through the official website unlocks a 4-Star Grade Francis, while pre-registrations on the app stores include ten Compass of Promise. These bonuses add an incentive, but the real highlight this week was seeing the RPG in action at IFA 2025.

At Samsung’s booth, Netmarble showcased Mongil: Star Dive running on the Odyssey 3D monitor, Samsung’s new glasses-free display. With Eye Tracking and View Mapping, the visuals popped with depth and clarity, transforming the trailer’s cinematic look into something that felt spatial. It’s a great way to showcase how the upcoming RPG harnesses Unreal Engine 5 to push boundaries.

As the sequel to 2013’s Monster Taming, Mongil: Star Dive keeps its core appeal while expanding the formula. Combat revolves around Tag Play, where you rotate between three characters in real time to chain skills, trigger super moves, and bring monsters directly into battle. Exploration ties it together, as you follow Cloud, Verna, and their feline companion Nyanners across a sprawling world.

Netmarble is also keeping fans engaged with milestone events. A follow campaign promises extra goodies at 100,000 and 300,000 sign-ups, with a special Mollumander Monsterling unlocked for everyone if the community reaches half a million followers. With elves, beatskin, and plenty of creatures waiting to be added to your Monster Codex, these freebies will come in handy.

The momentum isn't slowing down, either. After IFA, Netmarble will bring the Mongil: Star Dive demo to Tokyo Game Show on September 25th, ahead of its planned global launch for PC and mobile in the second half of 2025.

If you're interested, you can pre-register for Mongil: Star Dive and secure your trove of freebies.