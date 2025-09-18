Mongil: Star Dive opens second CBT ahead of its 2025 launch on mobile and PC

Daisy’s debut

Netmarble is gearing up for the second closed beta test of Mongil: Star Dive, the sequel to the 2013 monster-taming RPG that made a name for itself on mobile. The CBT is locked to PC this time, running from September 30th to October 10th, but don’t worry, everything you see here is headed to mobile when the full release eventually drops.

Episode two of the main story of Mongil: Star Dive is on show, following Solar Knights Esther, Flare, and Reina as they dig deeper into the corruption twisting once-cute monsters into berserk threats. The test also teases Daisy, a new character you’ll meet properly in Episode three, though she’s making a quick cameo now just to stir curiosity.

The big system debut is the Monsterling Link Chain. If you know Monsterlings from the first beta, you already know they’re adorable companions you can capture and carry around as keychains. Link Chains push them further, letting Monsterlings trigger effects like skill activations and even star in their own minigames like Monster Racing.

On top of that, the CBT adds more than 30 new Monsterlings, plus a raid boss called Amon if you’re hungry for a tougher fight. Netmarble is also fleshing out the RPG backbone with new dungeons, deeper skill and artifact systems, alongside a crafting and cooking feature that finally gives all that resource gathering some flavour.

Even before the test goes live, Tokyo Game Show 2025 will feature Mongil: Star Dive with a Samsung twist. The studio is showing off the RPG on the new Odyssey 3D monitor, a glasses-free display fine-tuned for the game's Unreal Engine 5 cinematics and tag-team combat.

Mongil: Star Dive is currently open for pre-registration through your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.