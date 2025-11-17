Where Winds Meet, the wuxia ARPG, is now in pre-registration for iOS and Android

Windy

Where Winds Meet has arrived in pre-registration for iOS and Android

Set in medieval China, it sees you step into the shoes of a young martial artist

It's been released already for PC, to a generally positive reception

In terms of recent releases, one of the most interesting has been Where Winds Meet. This free-to-play wuxia ARPG from Everstone Studio and NetEase has been met with cautious praise from players on PC. And now, you won't need to wait much longer to get your hands on it as Where Winds Meet hits pre-registration on mobile!

Taking you back to tenth-century China, you step into the shoes of a young martial artist trying to uncover their past during the turbulent Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. Aside from exploring medieval China, you'll also be able to use new and interesting abilities inspired by both historical and cinematic martial arts.

Of course, for those of you who like your mobile experience to look good, Where Winds Meet more than delivers on the graphical front. With lavish-looking design work and effects, it certainly lives up to the ambitions of offering a true cinematic experience.

Quiet as the wind

As noted around the water cooler, it feels as if Where Winds Meet is following the path laid by Once Human in being quite slow to make its way to mobile. While there's nothing wrong with a PC-first approach, it is odd that the opening of pre-registration wasn't announced with a bit more fanfare.

At the same time, it does mean that we get the chance to see what people think ahead of the mobile release. And judging by the reception, Where Winds Meet has drawn in a much wider swathe of fans. So, come December 31st (as stated on the iOS App Store) we may be able to get our hands on it and see for ourselves how it holds up.

