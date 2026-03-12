5 new mobile games to try this week - March 12th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Explore the scary depths of an alien aquatic planet
- Explore the scary depths of an alien aquatic planet, but with hand-drawn visuals this time
- Explore the scary depths of outer space - basically a lot of exploring this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Subnautica Below Zero
It's definitely human nature to want to explore as much of the unknown as we possibly can, but why does it always have to be underneath the deep blue sea? In Subnautica: Below Zero, you'll try to make sense of the alien world around you across an underwater survival game, with reimagined and optimised controls specifically for mobile. It's essentially a continuation of the OG Subnautica's narrative, this time setting you off on a quest to uncover the truth about your missing sister.
There are a whole bunch of new biomes to unlock, and, of course, all manner of creepy creatures to discover. It's an arctic region too, so apart from crafting your way through the harsh planet, you'll also need to try and survive the freezing temperatures with limited resources. The haunting underwater abyss is yours to explore as well…if you dare.
2
Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition
And if Subnautica's underwater abominations aren't enough, there's Aquamarine's visually stunning version of the deep abyss to explore too. This playable comic book also tasks you with discovering the secrets of the deep, but I suppose what makes this easier to stomach for thalassophobes like me is the art style that's so jaw-droppingly beautiful.
The hand-drawn visuals go hand-in-hand with the turn-based gameplay that urges you to take your time, so trying to uncover what lies beneath the uncharted waters might actually not seem so bad.
3
Nova Drift
If you'd rather explore the great beyond than what's down below, Nova Drift thrusts you into outer space, and with plenty of colourful neon-lit explosions to boot. The roguelike space shooter tickles that old-school arcade itch and modernises it with build-crafting and ship customisation, with bite-sized sessions for that pick-up-and-play satisfaction mobile does so well.
There are more than 200 modular upgrades you can experiment with, and with permadeath looming over the horizon, every new match is bound to be as intense as the last. Runs are randomly generated too, so the stakes are definitely higher than ever. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward, after all.
4
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
From intense battles in space, we move to even more intense battles in the kitchen, as Overcooked: All You Can Eat comes to mobile courtesy of Netflix Games. The chaotic multiplayer adventure will you have you battling for supremacy in the kitchen as you try to whip up batches of gastronomic delights with your online frenemies, all while making sure everything doesn't burn to a crisp.
The best part of it all is that this version lets you play as your favourites from Netflix's own franchises, so if you've always wanted to cook up a storm as that lovably derpy feline furball from KPop Demon Hunters, now's your chance.
5
Wicked Defense
Have you ever wondered what happens to those epic heroes who save the world after the journey is over? As a has-been world-saving witch who's now drunk and unemployed, you'll need to dust off your magical staff and step up once again - because yes, a dragon has just dropped out of the sky and yes, you're the only one who can do something about it.
The roguelike battles spice up the gameplay and offer a variety of spells and cards to choose from, with plenty of rewards you can reap the further along the quest you go. You can also upgrade your gear and make the village thrive, because apparently, the more villagers there are, the stronger you become. More public support means more morale boosts, right?