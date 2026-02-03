Mongil: Star Dive's new website goes live with lore-packed and language-support overhaul

Mind your language

Mongil: Star Dive, Netmarble's upcoming ARPG, has had a major website overhaul

The official site now offers increased dives into the series lore and characters

There are also massive changes to language support with French, German, Spanish and others

While its name may be a bit odd, there are many reasons to be excited for Netmarble's upcoming ARPG Mongil: Star Dive. The sequel to the previously released Monster Taming is packed with lore, something that the latest overhaul to Mongil: Star Dive's website hopes to show off!

The main attraction on the overhauled Mongil: Star Dive official site is that of enhanced story and character content, which will be especially useful for introducing new players to faces that'll be familiar to fans of Monster Taming. In particular, you'll want to dig into the names Cloud, Verna, Mina, Ophelia and Francis, all of whom will make an appearance in episode one.

There's also increased support for different languages, something which (Google Translate or not) is especially welcome. Fans speaking and reading French, German, Spanish and others will be able to dive in and read all the new content natively!

Dive in

While it may be odd that a new website is getting such fanfare in an age of social media, I think that as I get older, I appreciate the old-fashioned website more and more. It's certainly a lot more convenient than trawling social media in order to find a few snippets of lore posted in short-form.

As for Mongil: Star Dive itself? It's coming in the first half of this year, at a time when the 3D ARPG is more popular than ever at that. But with its creature-collecting Monsterling system, it may have a good hook for new players, and for existing fans of Monster Taming its no doubt exciting to see the series once more get airtime.

