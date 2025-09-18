Pokémon Go: Dynamax Duraludon debuts in Steel Skyline, Mega Metagross Raid Day follows

Steel-tastic

Dynamax Duraludon debuts in Steel Skyline Max Battles from Sept 30th to Oct 7th

Mega Metagross Raid Day arrives October 4th

Global Challenges, Field Research, and XP Celebration bonuses

Pokémon Go is heading into October with a steel-plated lineup, featuring the debut of Dynamax Duraludon in the upcoming Steel Skyline event and the long-awaited arrival of Mega Metagross in a special Raid Day. Both events stack up alongside ongoing XP Celebration bonuses, making the next few weeks a goldmine for you if you're chasing Shiny encounters, raid challenges, and extra rewards.

The Steel Skyline event kicks off on September 30th and runs until October 7th. At the heart of it is, of course, Dynamax Duraludon, making its Pokémon Go debut in four-star Max Battles. You’ll also find Dynamax Drilbur, Rookidee, and Beldum in other tiers, with a chance at shinies across the lineup. On the ground, Steel-types like Magnemite, Aron, and Togedemaru will frequent the wild.

The event also brings global throwing challenges that reward everything from bonus Candy XL to guaranteed Rare Candy XL in raids, depending on how far the community pushes progress. Add in themed Field Research and Timed Research, one free, one ticketed, and there are plenty of ways to cross paths with Duraludon.

Just a few days later, on October 4th, Mega Metagross finally steps out of the shadows for its Mega Raid Day. Running from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, the event gives you a shot at Shiny Metagross and guarantees any Metagross caught during raids will know Shadow Claw. Bonuses include free raid passes, boosted XP and Stardust, and higher Remote Raid limits.

Get some more freebies by redeeming these Pokémon Go codes! These events overlap nicely with the ongoing XP Celebration, which doubles throw XP and adds thousands more from raids and Max Battles. This will remain live until the levelling update goes live on October 15th. And if you want to stock up on some resources before these events, be sure to visit the Pokémon Go Web Store

Download Pokémon Go now for free.