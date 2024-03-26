Modern Community tips and hints

Renovating an entire town isn't a simple task but you can make your job easier with these hints and tips for Modern Community.

Modern Community is a colourful match-three mobile puzzler in which you take on the role of a newly appointed community manager named Paige, who's been tasked with restoring the once-great town of Golden Heights to its former glory.

Your mission begins with small tasks like replanting flower beds and erecting statues in the park, but you very quickly find yourself undertaking large multi-part renovation projects that see you transform whole buildings.

All of the work that you do in Modern Community requires stars to complete. These are earned by finishing a variety of match-three conundrums that become progressively harder as you're introduced to new gimmicks.

You'll eventually gain access to your own apartment, which you can decorate to your liking using the cash that you earn as you complete said puzzles. Your hard-earned moolah can be spent on beds, sofas, picture frames, lamps and a smattering of other popular household items.

There's lots of work to be done and lots of townsfolk to keep happy, so we thought we'd offer you a helping hand. Check out these three tips to get the best possible start in Modern Community.