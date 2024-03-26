Modern Community tips and hints
Renovating an entire town isn't a simple task but you can make your job easier with these hints and tips for Modern Community.
Modern Community is a colourful match-three mobile puzzler in which you take on the role of a newly appointed community manager named Paige, who's been tasked with restoring the once-great town of Golden Heights to its former glory.
Your mission begins with small tasks like replanting flower beds and erecting statues in the park, but you very quickly find yourself undertaking large multi-part renovation projects that see you transform whole buildings.
All of the work that you do in Modern Community requires stars to complete. These are earned by finishing a variety of match-three conundrums that become progressively harder as you're introduced to new gimmicks.
You'll eventually gain access to your own apartment, which you can decorate to your liking using the cash that you earn as you complete said puzzles. Your hard-earned moolah can be spent on beds, sofas, picture frames, lamps and a smattering of other popular household items.
There's lots of work to be done and lots of townsfolk to keep happy, so we thought we'd offer you a helping hand. Check out these three tips to get the best possible start in Modern Community.
Tip #1 - Boost your chances of success with, well, boosters
You only have a set number of turns to finish each of the puzzles you encounter in Modern Community, so utilising the game's variety of useful boosters will greatly increase your odds of success.
You earn boosters by matching four or more blocks of the same colour or by matching up blocks in specific patterns.
If you match up four red blocks in a vertical or horizontal line, for example, you'll gain access to a booster called a rocket, which, when tapped, will shoot off and clear multiple tiles in a straight line.
If you manage to match up four tiles of the same colour in a square shape, on the other hand, you'll unlock a fan booster that (again, when tapped) will fly through the air and automatically target one of the obstacles that you're trying to clear.
Perhaps the greatest booster, though, is earned by matching up five tiles in a straight line in any direction. It's called the rainbow spark and if you tap on it, every tile of a specific colour will instantly be removed from the puzzle board.
You should be looking for opportunities to create boosters at all times while you play.
Tip #2 - Combine boosters for maximum effectiveness
If you can withstand the urge to instantly tap on a booster the second it's created, you can combine it with a second booster to produce some incredibly powerful results.
Take the TNT booster, for example. If you manage to merge two barrels of the powerful explosive they'll be transformed into a single bigger barrel that will affect a much larger area once it ruptures.
If you combine a barrel of TNT with one of the fan boosters that we mentioned in the previous tip instead, you'll get an even more interesting outcome. A fan will still shoot off and automatically attack one of your targets, but it will carry the TNT with it and subsequently cause an explosion once it reaches its destination.
The rainbow spark booster wins the day again, though. Manage to combine two of these bad boys and a nuclear-like blast will clear every single tile on your screen. It's very satisfying.
Getting multiple boosters into the correct positions to combine them can be incredibly tricky, but the payoff for doing so far outweighs the effort it takes and can greatly increase your odds of beating Modern Community's trickier puzzles.
Tip #3 - Beat levels on the first attempt for more rewards
After you meet and successfully help a few of the citizens of Golden Heights, you'll gain access to your very own apartment. Unfortunately, it's completely unfurnished and in desperate need of a lick of paint, to say the least.
Furniture and other household items that will improve your apartment can be purchased using one of two different currencies, which are cash and premium cash. Both of these can be earned by completing puzzles, but you can only grab the latter if you manage to finish a puzzle on your first attempt.
Oh, and we've tried. If you quit Modern Community part-way through a puzzle and then reload the game thinking you can trick it into resetting your first attempt, you can't. Neighbourhood watch have their eyes on you, so no tricks.
If interior design isn't your cup of tea, you can spend the cash and premium cash you earn on new outfits and other accoutrements for Paige instead.
Purchasing clothes or items for your apartment increases your overall glam score, which is displayed at in the top-left of your device's screen when you're in your apartment.
