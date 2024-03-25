What you need to know before you link your account in CoD: Warzone Mobile

Account linking has some unique quirks in Warzone Mobile

Linking your account lets you carry progression across devices and versions

If you want to get the most out of this action-packed port of the Warzone experience, read on

With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, you can now take the battle royale experience that’s been enjoyed by millions of players worldwide into the palm of your hand. With iconic maps Verdansk and Rebirth available for play, and other multiplayer modes besides, this latest iteration of CoD on mobile is probably the best yet. But if you make the mistake of not linking your account first, you may be missing out big time.

Naturally, if you don’t want to risk losing your progression when switching devices - or if something unexpected happens - you’ll want to connect your temporary guest account to a permanent one. Some of you may have done that already, but for those who haven’t, there’s a catch. So read on, whether or not you’re a first-time player to find out the problem with account linking at the moment.

How to link your Warzone Mobile account

The most important thing to know about Warzone Mobile is that, currently, there is no way to log in to an existing account when you’re already logged in as a guest. Yes, there are at least two prompts we know of - when you first start the game and after your first couple of matches - but as far as we can tell the only way to link your accounts afterwards is to use the ‘Upgrade’ feature in the accounts settings. You can still link to alternative accounts, like Steam or PlayStation.

However, as you might guess, ‘Upgrade’ actually takes you to a page to make your own Call of Duty account. But, as we found out the hard way, there’s seemingly no option to log into an existing Call of Duty account if you have one using this method. That means your only option is to either make your own purely for Warzone Mobile - not great if you already have progression on Warzone for PC or console - or log out and lose any progress you’ve made on your guest account to then log in via your regular account.

The pros, the cons and the pitfalls

For new players, when you start up the game one of the first things you’re asked is whether you want to log into your Call of Duty account. We recommend that you do so because you won’t be able to do so later without making an entirely new account or logging out entirely to perform the sign-in process again. For existing players, you may have to bite the bullet and log out now so you don’t waste any more progression - fortunately at the moment with the Day Zero event , there are plenty of people online and a lot of rewards to reap.

The benefits are tangible, as you can carry progression for certain aspects across platforms such as using skins unlocked in Warzone for console on mobile and vice-versa, or unlocking new guns and perks. We don’t doubt this’ll become even more lucrative in the future as more original content is added and players share these skins back and forth, prompting more people to try out Warzone mobile for the new content set to arrive soon after launch.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this oversight gets corrected at some point in the future with a patch for Warzone Mobile. And we haven't had the chance to do extensive testing, so let us know in the comments if there's anything we've missed. But if not, remember, to link first and don’t regret it later!