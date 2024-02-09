Fantasy Tales: Sword and Magic tips and hints

Not the final fantasy

Fantasy Tales: Sword and Magic is a massively multiplayer online role-playing title set in an adventure-filled fantasy world that's chocked full to the brim with places to explore, quests to complete and enemies to battle with. Sounds complicated? That's where Fantasy Tales tips come into play.

As the courageous hero of the story, you'll travel around the in-game world helping its inhabitants with a variety of tasks, which more often than not involve exploring new destinations, finding specific items, and slaying baddies to save helpless natives.

Being an MMORPG, Fantasy Tales: Sword and Magic allows you to meet and chat with other real-world players from around the globe. If you ever find yourself in a pickle and you need a helping hand, you can even team up with other heroes and tackle quests together.

Along the way, you can find new and more powerful weapons and armour and use the experience you gain from battling to improve your character and unlock new skills.

There's lots to do in Fantasy Tales: Sword and Magic and you'd be forgiven for wondering where to begin when you first start playing it.

Thankfully, we've put together a few tips for Fantasy Tales that should give you the best possible start to the game.