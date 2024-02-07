AEW: Rise to the Top tips and hints
| AEW: Rise to the Top
Can you smell what's cooking?
AEW: Rise to the Top is a management-slash-idle RPG title that allows you to collect fighters from All Elite Wrestling's championship roster and take part in a variety of matches as you attempt to scrap your way to the top of the grappling ranks.
Pulling on your spandex and jumping into the ring won't be enough to get the job done, though.
You'll also have to take responsibility for putting on shows throughout the various states of the US, attracting fans to your matches and upgrading AEW's other fighters and crew in order to bring more revenue into the business.
Along the way, you'll encounter popular fighters like Chris Jericho, Kris Statlander and Adam Page and unlock new fan-favourite match types like ladder, coffin, first blood and the infamous steel cage.
Here are three tips for AEW: Rise to the Top that should prevent you from being pinned down.
1
Tip #1 - Cash is king (of the ring)
Just like in real life, cash makes the world go round in AEW: Rise to the Top.
AEW: Rise to the Top is split up into episodes, with each episode being a new show in a different arena. To complete an episode, you have to finish missions, which usually involve setting up new matches and attracting a set number of fans.
These require cold hard cash, so you'll want to maximise your income.
To do this, make sure you get as many eyeballs as you can on each of your matches. Eyeballs equal income, after all. You can unlock additional cash bonuses by upgrading the crew that are running the show.
You'll also want to pay attention to the types of matches you have in your shows. It goes without saying that a steel cage match is far more exhilarating than a standard match and will therefore bring in more money.
Finally, if you tap on the TV button in the bottom-right of your device's screen, you can watch an ad that will double your income for a period of four hours.
2
Tip #2 - Traits will help you win fights
Occasionally between missions and at the end of each episode, you'll have to compete in a three-on-three wrestling bout using the brawlers you've unlocked so far. Matches are an idle experience, which means you don't have direct control over your warriors, so preparation is definitely the key to victory.
Each of your wrestlers has one or more traits, which are basically skills that - among other things - can increase their health or boost their damage output in matches. You can see which traits each of your brawlers has by tapping on their mugshot in your card collection.
At the beginning of matches, you'll be presented with a screen that shows your opponents along with three optional traits bonuses. If you can match the traits of your fighters against these optional trait bonuses, you can boost stats like your attack power even further for that match.
The further you get into AEW: Rise to the Top, the more important little advantages become in each fight, so aim to match traits every time you step into the ring.
3
Tip #3 - Upgrade your wrestlers and crew
If you don't want to advance through AEW: Rise to the Top at the pace of an impeded snail, you'll definitely want to upgrade your show crew and the wrestlers on your roster using the items you earn at the end of each brawl.
To upgrade a crew member, you'll need duplicates of their specific card and enough protein bars to choke a horse. Enhanced crew members will unlock big cash bonuses, but they'll also allow you to automate your matches so that you don't have to manually collect income from them.
Wrestlers, on the other hand, can be upgraded using card duplicates and steel chairs to boost their health and attack stats and to unlock new skills. Naturally, this makes them better competitors.
There is one other thing you can upgrade, too - the matches themselves. Like your crew members, these upgrades require duplicate cards and protein bars and unlock permanent additional cash bonuses.
You can, of course, buy any extra items you need from the in-game shop, but you can also open a free bag of random goodies every four hours, so make sure you take full advantage of that.
These are all of the AEW: Rise to the Top tips that we have prepared for you, and they should be of assistance in your future endeavours. For similar content, consult our Soul Strike! Idle RPG tips and hints and our Blade X: Odyssey of Heroes tips.