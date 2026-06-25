Miresi: Invisible Future opens pre-registration as it's set to appear at Anime Expo 2026

Miresi: Invisible Future, the upcoming release from Smilegate, will be at Anime Expo 2026

This news comes alongside the announcement that they're opening pre-registration

Fans at the convention will have the first chance to get their hands on the game early

For fans of the medium, the upcoming Anime Expo 2026 taking place this July in Los Angeles is one of the biggest dates on the calendar! But it's not just upcoming shows and hit franchises that'll be shown off, but also the latest new releases, including Smilegate's own action RPG Miresi: Invisible Future!

Miresi: Invisible Future will be one of many anime-themed or focused games on show at Anime Expo 2026. This event will mark the first time that North American fans have gotten their hands on the upcoming release. But even if you're not in attendance, you'll be glad to know that this latest news also sees the launch of pre-registration for Miresi: Invisible Future!

Feelin' invisible

Miresi: Invisible Future sees you taking on the role of the Councilor who is joined by a group of heroes in their battle to save a world where time and space have become distorted. Miresi also takes a more strategic angle when it comes to gameplay, seeing players use real-time turn-based gameplay for positioning their heroes on the battlefield.

Of course, as you might've guessed, Miresi: Invisible Future also comes from a studio partially founded by ex-Goddess of Victory: Nikke developers. Something that's easy to gauge from the themes and character designs provided by illustrator Hyulla.

Anime Expo has proven to be a very popular location for upcoming releases to be showcased. Which isn't surprising considering it's one of the biggest dates for North-American fans of anime, and a massive convention on its own. So, if you're lucky enough to be in Los Angeles this July, it could be more than worth checking out.

In the meantime, if you fancy finding more great games based on Japanese animation, then we have you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games for our favourite picks!