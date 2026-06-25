Clash of Clans is hosting a live event about rescuing a Barbarian's moustache. Naturally.

Save the moustache

A live Clash of Clans experience takes over San Diego this summer

You'll solve physical puzzles to recover the Barbarian's legendary moustache

Exclusive merch, themed snacks, and Comic-Con timing round things out

Someone at Supercell looked at Clash of Clans and thought: what if we made it real, but the central conflict was about a moustache. There’s honestly no better way to do this.

Clash for the Stache is a live interactive experience coming to San Diego's Seaport Village from July 15th through September 7th. The premise is very straightforward. The Goblin King has stolen the Barbarian's moustache, the source of his power apparently, and has seized the village.

You and whoever you've dragged along have to team up with the Archer Queen, work through a series of physical puzzle challenges inspired by Clash of Clans gameplay and get it back. It's timed to overlap with San Diego Comic-Con, running July 23rd through 26th, so if you're already making the trip for that, this is a pretty easy detour to justify.

The experience sits at Seaport Headquarters on West Harbor Drive, and alongside the actual challenge room, there are photo opportunities, giveaways, and exclusive Clash of Clans merchandise covering apparel, accessories, and home decor. Themed snacks, too, if the moustache heist works up an appetite.

Tickets go on sale July 1st through Fever, priced between $10 and $15 depending on the date and time you book. There are discounts for children, seniors, and military personnel. If you want presale access before that, the waitlist is open now on the official website.

It's a good moment for Clash of Clans fans in general. Global chat came back last week for the World Cup, and now this. A live experience built around rescuing a moustache from a goblin is not something that happens for every mobile game, so it's worth appreciating when it does.

For something similar in this space, check out our list of the best tower defence games on Android!