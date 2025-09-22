Miresi: Invisible Future is an upcoming collectible RPG from Smilegate with a new soundtrack out now

To the rhythm of the drums

Miresi: Invisible Future is set to make a major appearance at Tokyo Game Show

To tie in there's a new music video featuring hit vtuber La+ Darkness

The vtuber is also set to appear as part of the upcoming TGS appearance

When it comes to promoting a brand-new release, the field has never been more crowded. But occasionally, developers and publishers manage to pull a bit of an eleventh-hour miracle. As Smilegate has done with Miresi: Invisible Future by releasing a new tie-in music video for the upcoming collectible RPG!

Now, I don't want to make it sound like Smilegate hasn't done a good job promoting Miresi. Far from it, in fact, but ahead of their big appearance at Tokyo Game Show this Tuesday, there hasn't been all that much to make it stand out. Especially with other top releases like Goddess of Victory: Nikke running major new collabs and other events.

But Smilegate has taken the interesting approach of showing off a brand-new music video featuring Hololive vtuber La+ Darkness. The music video has been made available on Smilegate and La+ Darkness' YouTube channels, as well as official confirmation that the vtuber will join the TGS show 'live' on stage on September 28th.

Dark and light

While it may not necessarily do much for those who aren't already fans of La+ Darkness, it's undoubtedly given Miresi a bit of a boost. However, we'll have to wait to see how well it's received at Tokyo Game Show to see whether this upcoming collectible RPG has staying power.

It's certainly a reminder that the conventional crossover stars for certain genres can be very different to what we expect. Vtubers typically don't appear to promote many other releases, but the anime-style graphics of Miresi make it a stronger connection than most would expect.

