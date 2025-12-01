Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes (December 2025)
You can get free Recruit Scrolls, Mythic Hero Fragments, Diamonds, and other gifts by redeeming active codes for Mini Heroes Magic Throne listed here.
How would you like to play a game that's so simple, you don't even need to go out of your way to advance? Well, that's what this one has in store for you! And with the Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes I shared below, you'll get even more goodies to help you recruit heroes and level them up.
Not only does Mini Heroes have a super relaxing atmosphere, but it also has a system that's so fun and easy to play.
Let's take a look at the codes then, shall we?
Active Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes
- QSE6F3 (new!)
- TURKEY2511 (new!)
Expired
- PVY9T3 (expires November 24th)
- T9GP3B
- CANDY2510
- ANNIV
- OKTFEST
- COS99E
- BKG6WY
- V9VHRE
- QDH6C8
- YU77WR
- TCS8OP
- OW9MNC
- K8EVDE
- M7GGED
- WZD47S (expires November 17th)
- MM7G8K (expires November 10th)
- YG49SR (expires October 27th)
- P3HGT9
- XHK5TM
- UR7DD9
- T7WBDS
- O0GBD2
- Y0B7ED
- R0FBED
- NH8EDW
- 7HGBW8
- X6HMED
- HPCDSD
- T3BH8F
- D6HBEG
- U6BIDW
- C9JYRF
- MAYDAY
- HBD414 - 288 Diamonds, 1 Recruit Scroll, 100 Holy Light Aura
- FB7777 - 200 Diamonds, 1 Recruit Scroll, 1 Hero's Exp Pack (2h)
- MARS777 - 200 Diamonds, 10 Rare Minted Coins, 1 Gold Coin Pack (2h), 5 Mythic Hero Fragments
- X9NYEV (expires May 05th)
- OD6NDW (expires April 28th)
- EASTEREGG (expires April 27th)
- VH8DV2
- Q9GBDX
- D7N9WS
- N5SRCX
- V9DUES
- U8DBEC
- L07BGY
- DC10000
- U0DHEB
- X7BG8F
- P96GBF
- B7DN7D
- DC7777
- OYV7FS
- APRIL41
- P8B6DW
- IC9DB5
- Y0BD7G
- PLG9VT
- O9D8EB
- XY8NNG
- P98HBF
- WBG0D2
- 12C82GQ8
- MYXMAS
- D7NB8G
- HP2025
- HPNYEAR
- UG7DBQ
- WA7DXW
- LOV214
- HPXMAS
- V0G7DE
- STYUH3
- YGUB7D
- MB8EDS
- IGOE8D
- YGDBG2
- MIDAUT
- JBUF2D
- NYG5DS
- WVX8ZF
- PMB8FD
- OGUD4Y
- MB8DWD
- BUY7DS
- UB8GTC
How to redeem codes in Mini Heroes Magic ThroneTo redeem all the active codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Menu located in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Tap on the Redemption option.
- Step 4: Type in your code and hit Redeem.
The codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you want, or simply copy them from the list above and paste them into the code redemption textbox!
How to get more codes?New Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes are usually released on the official Discord server, but the developers post them on the official Facebook page as well! If you don't want to miss a single one, all you gotta do is save this page and check it weekly, because we'll add all the new codes as soon as they're out.
We also have the latest Ludus promo codes and Black Beacon codes if you're interested in those!
