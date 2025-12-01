Black Beacon codes for December 2025

Not a lot of games can say they've caught my attention as much as this particular one - and to honour that, today I bring you the latest (and greatest) codes!

With Black Beacon codes, you can get some free Lost Time Keys, which are going to help you summon more characters, but not just that. Among the rewards, you'll also get some free pages, which are used to boost the level of your characters.

Active Black Beacon codes

No current active codes for Black Beacon

Expired codes

SeektheTruth - 1 Fire of Hephae - Small, 3 Spherical fruits - Small, 1 Gift Certificate - Medium (expires May 31st)

- 1 Fire of Hephae - Small, 3 Spherical fruits - Small, 1 Gift Certificate - Medium (expires May 31st) Welcome2Babel - 15000 Orelium, 5 Spherical fruits - Small, 2 Proof of Search for Knowledge - Page, 1 Lost Time Key (expires April 30th)

How to redeem Black Beacon codes?

Step 1 : Head over to the official Black Beacon code redemption website. Alternatively, you can also go to Menu (bottom left corner) > Settings > Account > Redemption Code, and that will open the website for you.

: Head over to the official Black Beacon code redemption website. Alternatively, you can also go to Menu (bottom left corner) > Settings > Account > Redemption Code, and that will open the website for you. Step 2 : Type in your CS code .

: Type in your . Step 3 : Type in one of the active codes .

: Type in one of the active . Step 4 : Hit the Use Coupon button.

: Hit the button. Step 5 : Select the server you play on by tapping on it.

: Select the you play on by tapping on it. Step 6: Hit the Use Coupon button again.

All the rewards will be sent to your mailbox, but if you cannot see them after redeeming the code, you might have to restart Black Beacon. Also, it's worth noting that the mailbox will be visible to you only after completing the tutorial and story Chapters 1-4.

How to find your CS code

How to get more redemption codes?

Your CS code is unique. It is found by going to the Menu, Settings, and then Account. The CS code will appear at the very top of the page, and you can hit the button next to it to copy it, so there's no worries about writing it down or trying to memorise it.The newest Black Beacon codes will likely be released on the official social media pages, if the developers follow the same pattern they have up to this point. If you don't want to miss any codes, simply save this page and check it regularly because we're adding new codes to the list as soon as they're out!