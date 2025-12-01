Black Beacon codes for December 2025
| Black Beacon
Not a lot of games can say they've caught my attention as much as this particular one - and to honour that, today I bring you the latest (and greatest) codes!
With Black Beacon codes, you can get some free Lost Time Keys, which are going to help you summon more characters, but not just that. Among the rewards, you'll also get some free pages, which are used to boost the level of your characters.
Active Black Beacon codes
- No current active codes for Black Beacon
Expired codes
- SeektheTruth - 1 Fire of Hephae - Small, 3 Spherical fruits - Small, 1 Gift Certificate - Medium (expires May 31st)
- Welcome2Babel - 15000 Orelium, 5 Spherical fruits - Small, 2 Proof of Search for Knowledge - Page, 1 Lost Time Key (expires April 30th)
How to redeem Black Beacon codes?To redeem these codes, simply follow these steps:
- Step 1: Head over to the official Black Beacon code redemption website. Alternatively, you can also go to Menu (bottom left corner) > Settings > Account > Redemption Code, and that will open the website for you.
- Step 2: Type in your CS code.
- Step 3: Type in one of the active codes.
- Step 4: Hit the Use Coupon button.
- Step 5: Select the server you play on by tapping on it.
- Step 6: Hit the Use Coupon button again.
All the rewards will be sent to your mailbox, but if you cannot see them after redeeming the code, you might have to restart Black Beacon. Also, it's worth noting that the mailbox will be visible to you only after completing the tutorial and story Chapters 1-4.