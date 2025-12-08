Om Nom enters the blocky multiverse with the new Cut the Rope add-on for Minecraft

Your new AI companion

ZeptoLab has launched the Cut the Rope Add-On for Minecraft Marketplace

Om Nom joins as an AI companion with over 50 unlockable customisations

Exploration, survival, and puzzle-solving with mini-games hidden in cardboard boxes

Om Nom is apparently in his multiverse era, because just a little over a month after celebrating the 15th anniversary of Cut the Rope, the little green sugar vacuum has now jumped dimensions straight into Minecraft.

ZeptoLab has launched the Cut the Rope Add-On on the Minecraft Marketplace, and it’s honestly kind of wild seeing a character built around eating candy suddenly thriving in a survival sandbox where nothing is edible without consequences.

The add-on brings Om Nom into your world as an AI-powered companion, and he’s more than just a cute blob following you around. You can befriend him, unlock more than 50 customisations, and build with Cut the Rope-themed blocks to give your base that unmistakable cardboard-box charm.

It leans into exploration too, scattering interactive mini-games inside boxes across the map, so it’s very on brand. You’re not just collecting things but solving little puzzles along the way too.

It’s developed by Mush Co under ZeptoLab’s supervision, and you can feel the mix of both worlds: Minecraft’s open-ended survival loops with that pick-up-and-play toybox feeling Cut the Rope has always done well. There’s also a full collect-a-thon system on top and some quality-of-life touches that make Om Nom feel surprisingly at home in blockland.

If you want to stay plugged into whatever dimension Om Nom hops into next, there’s even an official Discord running community events, sneak peeks, and updates as the add-on grows.

It’s a fun crossover - unexpected, sure, but increasingly fitting for a character who now exists across games, animation, and, apparently, Minecraft biomes. And if this has you itching for more sandbox-style adventures on your phone, our list of the best games like Minecraft on mobile has plenty more worlds to dig into.

