Cut the Rope comes to Minecraft with new official add-on from ZeptoLab and developer Mush Co

Cut the Block

Cut the Rope is coming to the world of Minecraft as part of an official add-on

You'll soon be able to take on a suite of new minigames

And even have your own Om Nom to care for and customise!

It may make me seem like an angry old man yelling at the clouds, but I remember back when Minecraft was simple. Just you, some blocks and maybe a diamond pickaxe if you were lucky. Now, by simply hopping over to the Minecraft Marketplace, you can grab add-ons that turn it into Sonic the Hedgehog, Dungeons & Dragons, and soon, Cut the Rope!

Yes, even ZeptoLab is journeying to the land of blocks as they're set to release a new add-on come December 2nd, developed by Mush Co., that reimagines the original physics-based puzzles of Cut the Rope for the world of Minecraft. It also ties into the ongoing 15th anniversary celebrations for ZeptoLab's mobile hit.

If you've been living under some sort of rock (or block, I guess), you may not know what an add-on is. But it's essentially an official mod pack available via the official Minecraft Marketplace that switches up the gameplay of the hit block builder.

Slicing the OmNom Knot

As for what's included, well, as you might expect, the adorable Om Nom takes centre stage. You'll be able to customise and interact with them while taking on a variety of minigames ranging from Chef Nom's Candy Cauldron Cooking Challenge (try saying that three times fast) to Magic Spider's Siege Defence.

You may notice a marked absence of an actual Cut the Rope-themed minigame. But in fairness, that'd be next to impossible to achieve with Minecraft's engine. Still, for fans of Cut the Rope and even those who just like fun collect-a-thons, this add-on is sure to be a hit.

