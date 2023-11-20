Minecraft houses design - From modern homes to classic mansions

Looking for creative ideas for Minecraft houses? We've got 50!

The endless Minecraft universe is only limited by the player's imagination; no matter the biome you want to adventure into, or the structure you want to build, if you can think it, chances are, you can build it. But what happens when you've run completely out of ideas and you really want to build an outstanding house? That's where today's article will come in clutch.

We're not only going to show you a collection of some of the best-designed Minecraft houses that you can build today but also give you some pointers before you actually start building, such as choosing the right biome, materials, and even have a source of inspiration!

First step: a humble Minecraft house, or a fancy mansion?

The first thing you need to consider when building a house is what kind of house it will be - should you stick to something classic? Maybe a tad bit modern? Or maybe you should think about it from a different perspective, and make a full-fledged "family home. Who's stopping you anyway?

Based on this, you can then decide what kind of location would better suit your future in-game abode.

Picking a key location

There are several biomes in Minecraft, but not all of them will prove useful or even good when it comes to building a house. The woods are always simple, yet give off a more natural vibe. As for the desert, it won't offer much in terms of resources nearby. It can also look pretty... dry if you don't have a water source nearby, so you might want to re-think it if you want to add a pool to your property.

All of these factors will be key when picking a home, so make sure to consider everything beforehand. We have a useful link with some pretty awesome Minecraft seeds, so if you want to look for something in particular, make sure to check it out!

Finding the muse for each of these Minecraft houses

We're, of course, talking about the inspiration for your Minecraft house. Do you want it to follow an architect's signature house? Then you can use some reference images to give you a sort of guideline and help you decide what your next shelter should look like.

Take for instance the Portet House by architect Dalia Alba - it would look amazing in Minecraft; built in a lush location, surrounded by trees and maybe even a waterfall, you can easily see yourself living there within the game!

Talking about muses, you can also use the Minecraft houses we've listed here as inspiration!