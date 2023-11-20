Minecraft houses design - From modern homes to classic mansions
Looking for creative ideas for Minecraft houses? We've got 50!
The endless Minecraft universe is only limited by the player's imagination; no matter the biome you want to adventure into, or the structure you want to build, if you can think it, chances are, you can build it. But what happens when you've run completely out of ideas and you really want to build an outstanding house? That's where today's article will come in clutch.
We're not only going to show you a collection of some of the best-designed Minecraft houses that you can build today but also give you some pointers before you actually start building, such as choosing the right biome, materials, and even have a source of inspiration!
Table of content:
- Pages 1-10: Modern Minecraft Houses
- Pages 11-20: Starter Minecraft Houses
- Pages 21-30: Classic Minecraft Houses
- Pages 31-40: Unique Minecraft Houses
- Pages 41-50: Minecraft Mansions
- Page 51-55: Minecraft Fantasy Houses
First step: a humble Minecraft house, or a fancy mansion?The first thing you need to consider when building a house is what kind of house it will be - should you stick to something classic? Maybe a tad bit modern? Or maybe you should think about it from a different perspective, and make a full-fledged "family home. Who's stopping you anyway?
Based on this, you can then decide what kind of location would better suit your future in-game abode.
Picking a key locationThere are several biomes in Minecraft, but not all of them will prove useful or even good when it comes to building a house. The woods are always simple, yet give off a more natural vibe. As for the desert, it won't offer much in terms of resources nearby. It can also look pretty... dry if you don't have a water source nearby, so you might want to re-think it if you want to add a pool to your property.
All of these factors will be key when picking a home, so make sure to consider everything beforehand. We have a useful link with some pretty awesome Minecraft seeds, so if you want to look for something in particular, make sure to check it out!
Finding the muse for each of these Minecraft housesWe're, of course, talking about the inspiration for your Minecraft house. Do you want it to follow an architect's signature house? Then you can use some reference images to give you a sort of guideline and help you decide what your next shelter should look like.
Take for instance the Portet House by architect Dalia Alba - it would look amazing in Minecraft; built in a lush location, surrounded by trees and maybe even a waterfall, you can easily see yourself living there within the game!
Talking about muses, you can also use the Minecraft houses we've listed here as inspiration! Tap on the blue button below, and let's dive in!
1
Huge modern house with pool and garage
By: WiederDude
Similar to many modern homes, Minecraft architect (if I could call him that) WiederDude astonishes us with yet another massive creation - this time, a modern house with all the amenities: garage, walkway, pool, terraces and even decorative palm trees! It's not an easy build, but this Minecraft house is worthy of a feature on a magazine cover!
2
Large modern house
By: WiederDude
It is absolutely stunning. It's a modern villa located next to a river, but we're positive it could also look great in a desert location.
3
Modern villa
By: Akila Gaming
This one probably has one of the most refined interiors out of all Minecraft houses. The details are just fantastic and the taste is impeccable. The build is difficult, but if you aim to have an architectural piece as beautiful as this one, it's worth the dedication.
4
Modern House No. 4
By: JINTUBE
A fully-furnished modern house with all the necessary (and extra) amenities, this beautiful Minecraft house is the perfect build for anyone looking to enjoy the luxury of a modern villa no matter the biome. Bonus points if you have it next to a sea - you'll then be able to enjoy a true "infinity pool" experience.
5
Modern house on water
By: WiederDude
Another house by WiederDude, but this one is a little bit more tricky to pull off. It's entirely built on water, which means you need to actually build a solid foundation and have a structure - the house cannot float, can it? It's also a great inspiration for someone who could build a home half on land, half on water.
6
Modern bunker house
By: JINTUBE
This home is made out of solid blocks... quite literally. The creator opted for non-windowed walls on either side, and huge window panels on one side of it to offset the rest. It's beautiful in every aspect and a medium-difficulty build for anyone trying to achieve a neat-looking modern Minecraft house.
7
Semi-circular house
By: JINTUBE
Far from being "ideal" in terms of land requirement (since you'll need quite a hefty portion of flat land to build it on), this C-shaped house is perfect for enjoying a panoramic view over a cliff edge or simply settling down on a plains area. It's further enhanced by the slightly offset semi-circular pool, which makes it that much more beautiful.
8
The cube house
By: JINTUBE
This unique concept for a modern house came out brilliant. The modern house is designed to look like a cube, towering over a cliff and overlooking water down below. It's perfect for any such environment, and the fact that it's mostly made out of glass makes it a difficult build, but well worth making.
9
Large modern house with infinity pool
By: JINTUBE
A Minecraft house that can accommodate your entire group of friends - what is there not to love?
This towering building is pretty difficult to make, despite it looking neat and "simple" on the exterior. It's going to require a lot of coordination and a good land setup since the two pools make it quite demanding. Honestly, with the two pools set up the way they are, you don't even need to set your home next to the sea!
10
Simple modern house
By: JINTUBE
You've probably guessed by now, it's yet another build from JINTUBE. This easy modern home is actually as close as it could get to a 'starter house'. It's a good transition too since that's exactly what we are going to cover next. Honestly speaking, it is perfect from so many points of view - it's simple, quick to make, and it can look good anywhere. You can build it anywhere, and all you need is a pretty basic understanding of how to build stuff.
11
Beautiful and simple survival starter house
By: Tanol Games
As the description says, it's a pretty simple to make, yet beautiful house, for beginners trying to make it work out in the wilderness. It looks best in forested and plain areas, and it's a top choice in terms of survivability.
12
Oak wood survival starter house
By: Tanol Games
With symmetry and simplicity as its core, this Minecraft house is ideal for those who have a couple of hours to allocate to building a small home. It's not the simplest of them all, but it's simple enough if you can visualise it. It's also great for survival purposes since it's elevated and has enough terrain to move around safely.
13
Cozy mountain house
By: IrieGenie
While this house is not exactly a "build-up", it's more of a "build-in" - as in build into the mountain. It uses the actual mountainside as walls, making it the perfect spot for a survivalist's needs. It might look overwhelming, but it's simple to make and relatively quick too!
14
Tiny survival house
This tiny home is a great choice if you have (very) limited resources or if you're limited in space (for some unknown reason). The house is basically two levels underground, but even those are not expanded much. It's simple and has all the amenities - every builder's dream!
15
Wooden cottage with small garden
By: Tanol Games
This beautiful and creative piece takes inspiration from modern homes and puts it to good use when it comes to building a cottage with all the essentials. It even has a small stable and a garden! Despite it not being huge in terms of space, it has everything that you could need and more!
16
Starter stone house
By: heyimrobby
This simple house is made out of stone and wood, and it's the perfect little mountain home for those seeking to take shelter up in the mountains. It has a natural look and blends in beautifully with the environment - it's also extremely easy to make and takes little to no resources!
17
Simple underground house
By: Spudetti
What easier way to make a house than just digging a hole underground and taking shelter in there? Well, let's add a glass roof above, and we've got ourselves a proper home. That's exactly what Spudetti did in this easy, starter Minecraft house. You have to first map out the outline, then you start digging - once you've reached a depth of your liking, simply cover the roof, build walls and that's it!
18
Beginner wooden house over the sea
By: Tanol Games
There's nothing I love more than floating houses or any type that is over the sea, so we've got ourselves a starter home over the sea! Unlike many other builds, this one takes everything that you need and places it over water. It's efficient, simple, and ideal in terms of safety.
19
Modern wooden starter house
By: WiederDude
This house won't require too many resources, and can actually look amazing in a forest/wooden location. It has a very natural look (as it's mostly built out of wood), and is fairly small in size, accommodating mostly the basic player needs. However, it retains a modern appeal and could be considered a "tiny house" in Minecraft (especially compared to some other ones on this list).
20
The perfect starter house in Minecraft
By: Tanol Games
This build is absolutely perfect - it has a little bit of everything, it's decently sized and it is almost entirely made out of wood. It even has a farm and a stable for the animals, not to mention more than enough storage to fit in anything and everything. It's perfect from many points of view and super easy to make.
21
Brick detached house
By: Tanol Games
This is a Minecraft house in the "truest" meaning of the word "house". With a classical rooftop, brick walls and a stone stairway, it's everything you could want, packed nicely into a beautiful building. Inside it's cosy and has all the essentials and a bit more. Not as simple to make as a starter home, but not as complex as some of the modern ones either.
22
Two-story brick house
By: Tanol Games
A classical Minecraft house made of brick and stone, this one is super special from so many points of view. It even has flower pots underneath each window! The home is simple to make, but you will need to procure the materials to make it exactly the same. Otherwise, you can always resort to stone or wood!
23
Classical Japanese house
By: Folli
A house with a classical Japanese approach, but furnished with modern taste. It's beautiful, majestic and not as easy as it might seem at first. It is pretty big, so it will require a lot of materials - not to mention symmetry. Regardless, it's a classical house worth building.
24
Lake house
By: Zaypixel
A lake home that is as gorgeous as this one shouldn't pass by unnoticed. It has a small plot of land for a garden, the whole build is made out of wood, and it looks fantastic. It's great from a survival standpoint too, since it's located over water.
25
Simple stone house
By: Lilpie
A hidden gem is what this one is! Beautifully coloured and fairly simple to make, the build takes just a couple of hours but requires some not-so-beginner-friendly materials. It's a classical Minecraft house through and through.
26
Witch's house
By: TFO
Simple, located atop of a cliff and overlooking the vast Minecraftian wilderness, this witch's cottage is the perfect place to call 'home'. It has very few amenities, and the space is limited, but it's a simple build for a classical house that is worth trying if you don't have a lot of materials.
27
Water tower house
By: TFO
Following an architectural design that resembles old Venetian Rennaisance, it is situated on the water just like the city in question. It looks fantastic, and the added shader only enhances the warmth and cosiness of the place. It's one of the most beautiful Minecraft houses on the water I've seen, despite its simplicity.
28
Two-story treehouse
By: TFO
A wooden beauty, this two-story house is simple yet offers shelter and enough space to build all the necessary additions. The charred wood offers a unique look, and that's specifically what caught my eye. It's not too difficult to make, and it's an ideal home for those trying to make a classic Minecraft house.
29
Large townhouse
By: SheepGG
Want to bring the "mundane" into Minecraft? Well, this house is anything BUT mundane. It's a contemporary townhouse, but it's designed in such a way to offer a specific function at each level. It's beautiful, tall, and unique. It doesn't exactly fit in with nature, but it could be a staple piece if you plan to build several similar structures.
30
Classic farmhouse
By: Zaypixel
A farmhouse is, in my opinion, the embodiment of a "classical" home, and that applies to Minecraft as well. This farmhouse could very well fit into (almost) any biome and look good. It's not super simple to make, and it will require quite a few materials, but it's a build worth trying if you plan on getting some animals and farmlands. It's actually perfect for that!
31
Floating glass house
By: SheepGG
This architectural masterpiece could only exist in Minecraft (sadly) - it's an astounding glass house with wooden and stone elements, and it is situated entirely on water. The most eye-catching and beautiful element about it is the fact that it's completely see-through. The glass lets you see inside, so keeping it neat and tidy is key.
32
Underwater base
By: SheepGG
An underwater base as massive and fully-functional as this one is rare. The house will require a lot of materials, more specifically a ton of glass blocks. However, inside it has everything and anything one could need to survive, from farms to animals and even a study nook!
33
The ravine house
By: Zaypixel
Building a house in a narrow ravine might not be the first thing that crosses your mind. However, after you see Zaypixel's build, you might immediately start looking for one. That narrow space makes for such a wonderful little place, protected on either way by the cliffs, and with a full terrace bridge underneath to seal the deal.
34
Waterfall house
By: ManDooMiN
Unbelievably, you can actually make a home with waterfalls for walls. Did you know that? ManDooMiN did exactly that, and it turned out to be more difficult than anticipated. If you think you've got the patience and resources, by all means, give it a try! It's a unique house that will definitely turn some heads.
35
House between cliffs
By: Tanol Games
With a glass roof above and cliffs on either side, a unique house like this one is definitely worth adding to the list. You have stairways leading down into the actual house on either side, a river below and you're safe from danger - as long as there's no earthquake, of course.
36
Minecraft Pagoda House
By: ShipGG
A towering Japanese building like a pagoda might not be the first thing you associate with Minecraft, yet it's possible and it looks as amazing as you might imagine it. This huge place has lotus pools and several floors to living a lavish life like an emperor. It's difficult to create and requires a lot of materials, but it's worth it in the end!
37
Large desert house
This beautiful sandstone house is perfect for building a settlement in the desert. It's made out of mainly sandstone blocks, and that's clearly indicated by its colour. It is decorated in such a beautiful way that it's a sight for sore eyes, especially placed in a barren land like a desert.
38
Mushroom house
If your goal is to blend in with nature, then the best way to do so is by building a giant mushroom house! There is so much going in favour of this one actually, that it's impossible to overlook. Picture this - building a giant mushroom city where each mushroom is just another link in a giant mycelium of your creation!
All jokes aside, it's a really cool-looking and colourful house!
39
The hanging house
By: SheepGG
This little hanging house might not look extremely safe when you translate it into a real-life building, but in Minecraft, it's completely doable. It has a magnificent panoramic view, and it's ideally situated on top of a mountain. So, you need to build this in a mountain biome, otherwise, it'll lose its magic.
40
The Skeleton House!
Skeleton house is one of the most unique builds I've seen - it's fun, it is PERFECT for Halloween and it's also silly (yeah, all three at the same time). This home is not difficult to make, but it requires coordination and symmetry, so it's a little bit time-consuming.
41
Modern cliffside mansion
By: IrieGenie
This is by no means an easy house to build, but it's one that can be extremely safe from danger and look incredibly cool. The cliffside mansion spans across three floors and ground zero, making it a total of 4 floors (ground zero is mainly farms and the pool). The rest of the place is built inside the mountain (cliff) and overlooks the surroundings.
42
Victorian mansion
By: IrieGenie
A majestic Victorian mansion is a perfect addition to this list, especially since we're talking about Minecraft mansions. The beautiful flower gardens in front are a great decor, and inside you can find multiple rooms to fit all of your needs. To build this mansion, you will need a wide field and quite a large number of materials, but it's worth the hard work required when at the end you can take a stroll in the lush gardens you created.
43
Big cottage house (mansion)
A classical cottage with wood insertions and lush greenery all around. This house is best located in a forest or next to a lake or river, to further enhance its natural beauty. It's a pretty big build with a fairly classic approach, but its sheer size makes it more than just a simple cottage - a cottage mansion.
44
A classical (yet modern) mansion
By: IrieGenie
Similar to the previously-mentioned Victorian mansion, this is another IrieGenie build that looks every bit astounding as its name suggests. The style follows a Colonial architectural approach and has neat lines and a clear facade. It's beautiful in its simplicity.
45
GIANT suburban mansion
By: FlyingCow
You probably expect a mansion to be big, but this one is next-level big. This colossal mansion is actually gigantic! The materials required for it probably amount to the number of materials every building listed here requires so you can make a mental image of that.
It's a build that can span over several days, and if you think you've got the time necessary to make it, by all means, knock yourself out!
46
Wooden beginner duplex mansion
By: Tanol Games
This large oak base is one of the best projects you can start building as a beginner. The design features multiple interior layers and a number of different entrances with big open space areas. A detailed list of materials is also included to make it even easier.
47
Three-story brick mansion
By: TFO
This 3-story house made of brick is simply a visual beauty. Especially when it comes down to the design of the interior spaces, everything seems to be so detailed and well made. The combination of specific colours and the placement of the lights at certain angles give a very special calming vibe.
48
Modern lush mansion
Everyone should try to build this gorgeous wooden mansion. This unique design features multi-level gardens, pools, and even a garage. This certainly isn't a fast build, especially for beginners and it requires a long list of materials. But the end result makes up for it.
49
Wooden mansion
This is a cute and cozy cottage that combines natural colours beautifully. It just shows what you can do with end brick material and creativity. The house is designed as a large mansion with 3 floors and has a lot of interior space.
50
Big suburban mansion
By: TSMC - Minecraft
This Minecraft house on our list is as least as modern as all the others featured before it, but it has a more "Victorian house" approach. It's, in fact, a typical suburban home that is elevated to the next level, even having a massive decorative fountain (that is as big as a pool) at the entrance.
51
Fantasy Starter House
This simple Fantasy Starter House is very easy to make, but packs a big impact, especially in a mushroom or swamp biome! This house has pointed roofs and a simple tower in the middle. Though the rooms inside are small, they feel quant and cozy, something that feels needed in a Fantasy house. This one looks straight from a story book!
52
Terracotta Fantasy House
By: NeatCraft
A colorful, fantasy house that looks sort of like it's from Encanto, this fantasy house has a lot of color through the various bits of building material used to create it. It's a taller house, with more rooms within it, to decorate, though it does look a little dated and mixed together, adding to the story-book charm of the place. It's really fun and lovely!
53
Small Fantasy Cottage
By: KoalaBuilds
If you are looking for a smaller, compact house to possibly fill out a fantasy village or for a solo adventure, the Small Fantasy Cottage brings together cottage core with fantasy. There are thatched roofs, lots of flowers, and everything you need fits well into the house you've build! It's also a good starter home if you are building in survival and need to gather more materials.
54
Fantasy Sheep Farm
By: SheraNom
A slightly rustic fantasy house, the Fantasy Sheep Farm is a little home with it's own small farm area. You could store some sheep there or some pigs, whatever you'd like really. The roof of this house can be made colorful, bringing more interest into your world, and I love the shape and detail of the roof itself.
55
Fantasy Mansion
By: Stevler
A lot of the fantasy houses in this list have been quite small and quant, but not the Fantasy Mansion, which could double as a town hub. It's got lots of space; a blacksmith's workshop, a court yard with pond, a main entrance area, plenty of rooms for your friends. It's a wonderful, well thought-out build that's worth creating in your fantasy world.