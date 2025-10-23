Cut the Rope is celebrating its 15th anniversary is a limited-time anniversary event, featuring Om Nom’s long journey

He’s still hungry

Cut the Rope is celebrating its whopping 15th anniversary

Collectible cards featuring Om Nom’s journey will be released

One billion downloads later, the journey still continues

Ah, Cut the Rope, now there’s a throwback. If you remember carefully swiping at ropes just to deliver a piece of candy to a little green monster, congratulations: you’ve been around long enough to call Om Nom a childhood friend. And if you’re Gen Alpha, well, this series is probably as old as you are.

Fifteen years after its original release, ZeptoLab is celebrating the Cut the Rope legacy with a limited-time anniversary event that feels equal parts nostalgia trip and fresh puzzle challenge. The update introduces a new card collection system featuring Om Nom’s most iconic transformations across the franchise’s history, from his early days in 2010 to his magical evolutions and time-travelling escapades.

You can now earn collectible cards featuring special moments from Om Nom’s long and surprisingly emotional journey by completing levels. Keep solving puzzles and you’ll gain more cards, with milestone rewards if you stick around to complete the set. They’re only available during the anniversary window, so don’t miss out on them if you're a longtime fan!

I don’t need to attest to Cut the Rope’s popularity, but since its debut, it has been downloaded over a billion times, has spawned sequels, spin-offs, and even a hit animated series. Through every iteration, from Experiments and Magic to Cut the Rope 3, the heart of it has stayed the same. Simple physics, smart design, and a candy-loving creature who’s somehow still hungry after all these years.

If you want to go deeper into Om Nom’s legacy, Stephen’s feature covers 15 years of the Cut the Rope series and also includes a chat with ZeptoLab’s Efim Voinov about the studio’s journey and how it adapted from premium to free-to-play. Plus, this list of the top physics games on iOS is great if you're looking for something new.

Cut the Rope’s 15th Anniversary Event is live now on iOS and Android, so go ahead, feed the monster one more time.