Minecraft Forgelands is an attempt to bring cross-platform, cross-engine play to the hit block builder

Steady like a rock

Minecraft's creator community is set to get another new server with a bit of a twist

Forgelands is an attempt to bridge the gap between Java, Bedrock and multiple platforms

It's a bold effort, and offers the usual mechanics you'd expect from a multiplayer server

Minecraft needs no introduction. But the hit block builder has one thing going against it, and that's the sometimes Byzantine and archaic structure of it. As anyone who's tried to get cross-platform servers or play between Java and Bedrock working can tell you, it can be more than a bit of a pain in the cubes.

Which is why when something crossed our desk earlier today, it piqued our interest. Minecraft Forgelands is an intriguing little server launch from community creators Kxttydrea and Snorvix, and one which looks to bridge the gap between platforms and versions.

For those not in the know, Minecraft runs either on Bedrock (which runs on its own engine) or Java, which runs on, well, Java. Play between the two isn't outright impossible, but it's a fairly significant undertaking. Even if I don't know anyone who'd play Bedrock by choice, but hey-ho.

Like a rolling stone

With that in mind, Forgelands stood out because it aims to offer not just cross-platform play between Bedrock and Java but also PC, mobile and console. Alongside that there's the usual custom server content such as events, crate keys and other goodies alongside community events. If you've ever played Minecraft

While I can't say I'm altogether familiar with the two creators involved, it does seem interesting to see such an undertaking. Minecraft tends to ebb and flow in terms of popularity, as older players pick it back up and younger players are introduced. And a cross-platform server like this is an interesting example of the enduring popularity of the humble block builder.

