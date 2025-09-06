Metal Slug Awakening tier list and a reroll guide
| Metal Slug: Awakening
Our Metal Slug Awakening tier list sorts characters by power, so you can play almost like it's on easy mode!
Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.20.0 - Latest Addition: Leona
While there are quite a few characters released right now, some of which are free to obtain from the story mode, not all of them are worth spending your resources on. Of course, it all comes down to your playstyle, so if you want to put together a team with a specific character, by all means, do that!
Who are the best characters in Metal Slug Awakening?I can't exactly say that a character is 100% bad or 100% good, since it all comes down to skill and the synergy the characters have on the team.
You can have up to three characters deployed, which would mean one core character attacking and two supporters. During a battle, you can freely switch between them at any time, so making the right choice there is important.
You should always pick characters that complement each other. For instance, if you feel like you need some healing, then you should deploy a character that does that. Likewise, if you need a specific damage pattern, you need to think of a character that has that in their kit. It's really up to you and what teams you like and what characters' playstyles you enjoy, so take our Metal Slug Awakening tier list with a grain of salt.
Can you reroll in Metal Slug Awakening? Is it worth it?Rerolling in Metal Slug Awakening is not something I would advise, since the entire process takes a while. Not only that, but obtaining the characters you want is not guaranteed, and since you can pretty much make any character work, it ultimately doesn't make any sense to reroll.
If you really want to, you can try binding to a different account where you can restart, but like I said before, rerolling is not a thing in Metal Slug Awakening.
Let's dive into the tier list then!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S tier
- Shadow
- Alessio
- Horae
- Lyla
- Scarlett
- Trevor Spacey
- Kukik
- Saya
- Joe
- Martina
- Leona
- Lilith
- Phoenix
- Tarma Roving
- Nadia Cassel
Kukik is really strong, and one of my personal favourites. He can deal a lot of damage, and his passives also offer great buffs for your entire team. Then, when it comes to dealing even more damage, we have Trevor Spacey, who (although handsome, according to his description), has insane one-shotting abilities.
I've also placed Lilith in this tier since she's a highly situational character who can heal the team and damage enemies.
2
A tier
-
Chi Lian
- Eske
- Mai Shiranui
- Dong Huanlong
- Ilum
- Frejya
- Aurora
- Marco Rossi
- Eiserner
Marco Rossi is the character you start with, and he is pretty strong. He is able to deal great DPS, and he is pretty reliable if you deploy a couple of other teammates that complement his kit.
Eiserner is also insane in terms of damage, since her kit scales exponentially the more she battles. It just takes a little while to get used to her kit.
3
B tier
- Li Xuanlang
- Kyo Kusanagi
- Haran
- Eva Glenn
- Violet
Kyo Kusanagi is pretty average, despite being a staple character in KoF. He has a sort of melee kit, which can be tricky to master. He is decent in terms of damage though, and he also has good damage scaling on his ultimate.
Eva Glenn deals AoE damage, but it can be unreliable. She is a good character overall, but not a top-tier one for me personally.
4
C tier
- Fio Germi
- Gru Kang
- Eri Kasamoto
Fio is the second character you unlock by default, but her kit is a little bit all over the place. She is ranked at the bottom of our Metal Slug Awakening tier list alongside a couple of other characters that could be good... no, could be great - if you take the time to master their playstyle.
Gru Kang and Eri Kasamoto are not that outstanding, and most of the time they are used situationally, sometimes not at all.
