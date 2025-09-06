Metal Slug Awakening tier list and a reroll guide

Our Metal Slug Awakening tier list sorts characters by power, so you can play almost like it's on easy mode!

Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.20.0 - Latest Addition: Leona

While there are quite a few characters released right now, some of which are free to obtain from the story mode, not all of them are worth spending your resources on. Of course, it all comes down to your playstyle, so if you want to put together a team with a specific character, by all means, do that!

Who are the best characters in Metal Slug Awakening?

I can't exactly say that a character is 100% bad or 100% good, since it all comes down to skill and the synergy the characters have on the team.

You can have up to three characters deployed, which would mean one core character attacking and two supporters. During a battle, you can freely switch between them at any time, so making the right choice there is important.

We have a list of all the latest codes for Metal Slug Awakening, too, so you can claim some freebies!

You should always pick characters that complement each other. For instance, if you feel like you need some healing, then you should deploy a character that does that. Likewise, if you need a specific damage pattern, you need to think of a character that has that in their kit. It's really up to you and what teams you like and what characters' playstyles you enjoy, so take our Metal Slug Awakening tier list with a grain of salt.

Can you reroll in Metal Slug Awakening? Is it worth it?

Rerolling in Metal Slug Awakening is not something I would advise, since the entire process takes a while. Not only that, but obtaining the characters you want is not guaranteed, and since you can pretty much make any character work, it ultimately doesn't make any sense to reroll.

If you really want to, you can try binding to a different account where you can restart, but like I said before, rerolling is not a thing in Metal Slug Awakening.

Let's dive into the tier list then!