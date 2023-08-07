Metal Slug: Awakening, the latest entry into the classic 2D platformer shooter series, is set to launch later this month within Southeast Asia

The highly awaited mobile adaptation of the legendary 2D side-scrolling shooter platformer Metal Slug, titled Metal Slug: Awakening, finally has a solid release date for Southeast Asian regions. This next entry into the classic franchise will finally hit our pockets come August 31st after having been announced all the way back in 2021!

Metal Slug is a series that is near and dear to just about any gamer’s heart. Regardless of if you discovered it on the classic arcade machines way back when or if you have heard of it through the grapevine as one of the most infamously hard but endlessly rewarding side-scrollers out there, you’re likely familiar with the name in some way.

And now, Metal Slug: Awakening is hoping to capitalize off that nostalgia and offer mobile gamers a chance to experience the riveting gameplay of such a retro throwback classic. If you aren’t familiar with what sorts of mechanics and gameplay that all entails, I can give you a pretty solid rundown!

Metal Slug is a really simple game at its core. All you really have to focus on is running to one end of the screen while you jump, crouch, shoot, and use different power-ups to challenge difficult stages full of various enemies and boss fights. If you have played the old Castlevania games, think of this as something like that, but with a little more action and a little less gothic horror.

Instead, Metal Slug chooses to put you in the shoes of a World War 2 elite unit that must battle massive mechs, an endless swarm of soldiers, and giant tanks alike. It’s an epic experience despite being so dated, though Awakening is also addressing that by adopting a new 2.5D sort of graphical style that is sure to wow fans and newcomers to the series all in one swoop.

If you’re interested to try it out yourself, you’ll be able to grab it at either of the links below when it drops later this month within the Southeast Asian region.