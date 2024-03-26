Metal Slug: Awakening to hit closed beta test in select countries

The game will be available in the UK, US and more for a limited time beta test

Metal Slug: Awakening is a 2.5D take on the classic Namco arcade game

Metal Slug is a series devoted to hardcore side-scrolling shooter action

HaloPlay's new version promises to be a fresh take on the series

Metal Slug: Awakening, a new 2.5D take on Namco's classic arcade game, will get a limited-time closed beta in select regions. The beta test will commence on March 28th and run for approximately two weeks, concluding on April 10th in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea. Metal Slug: Awakening's beta test will be free of charge with no in-app purchases.

Metal Slug: Awakening boasts a single-player campaign filled with enhanced visuals, new weapons and vehicles for players to mess around with, as well as cooperative and competitive multiplayer. Like in classic Metal Slug, you'll be able to partner up with other players to take on enemies together or fight it out in PvP. There's also new roguelike levels, social aspects and more.

While we can't vouch for the wisdom of having competitive multiplayer in a game as chaotic and over-the-top as Metal Slug, it's still a bold move for HaloPlay Limited. We're also excited to see just what's added, as from what gameplay we've seen so far it looks as if we'll be getting a single-player campaign that has both classic levels and new additions, as well as familiar-looking bosses.

Metal Slug: Awakening already launched in Southeast Asia last year in 2023, so it's not as if this is an entirely new game. But whether or not a socially inclined, mobile experience that isn't a pure port of the original can work with today's audience is going to depend on how Metal Slug: Awakening is received upon release.

You can also check out some of the other games we've covered like Metal Slug. For example, Bombastic Brothers, another side-scrolling run 'n gun. Or if you want a cleaner, less cartoony take on the Metal Slug franchise, then maybe Metal Slug Commander is more your speed?