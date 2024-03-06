Mecha Domination codes (March 2024)

Every essential resource in the game including diamonds, boosts, food and water can be obtained through most of the Mecha Domination codes.

It’s a trend among mobile games these days to offer gift codes that players can redeem for free rewards. Often time-sensitive, these gift codes can give you an edge in-game by providing valuable resources like premium currency. Mecha Domination's developer releases codes on occasion that you'll definitely want to take advantage of. You can find a list of active Mecha Domination codes below.

Active codes for Mecha Domination

MECHA888 - 100 diamonds, 6 1-minute speedups, 320x 1k food and 320x 1k water

- 100 diamonds, 6 1-minute speedups, 320x 1k food and 320x 1k water MECHA999 - 150 diamonds, 9 1-minute speedups, 480x 1k food and 480x 1k water

- 150 diamonds, 9 1-minute speedups, 480x 1k food and 480x 1k water MECHA777 - 50 diamonds, 3 1-minute speedups, 160x 1k food and 160x 1k water

Expired codes

LOVE2024

HAPPYNEWYEAR2024

XMAS2023

THSGIV2023

HALLOWEEN2023

MOTHER2023

MAY2023

How to redeem Mecha Domination codes?

To redeem a code in Mecha Domination: Rampage, open the game and tap on your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Then click on Settings and tap Redeem Code. Type the gift code into the text box shown and click the confirm button to receive your rewards immediately.

New Mecha Domination codes are released periodically, typically during special events and game anniversaries. You can find new codes by checking out the game's official accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and X (Twitter).

Looking for codes for other strategy games? Then you may want to go through our list of codes which include Top Troops codes and Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes and many others.

About Mecha Domination

Available for download via the App Store and Google Play, Mecha Domination: Rampage is a single-player casual mobile strategy game in which mechanized beasts have decimated the earth, displacing human civilizations. After centuries of wars and massacres, you rise up as a commander to save the remnants of humanity.

You’ll explore a vast world full of terrifying mechanized creatures and meet survivors who need your help. Build a shelter to protect your people and modify it to your heart's content using the remains of your colossal fallen foes. Train troops, capture and modify beasts, and form alliances as you journey across the wastes. As you progress, you'll build an army of beasts, including Scorchers, Spikerollers, and Sickleclaws.