Top Troops codes (March 2024)

A mountain of awesome rewards including gold, positions, scrolls, and powerful weapons await those who redeem these codes for Top Troops.

Games codes are a great way to get free rewards and gain an edge over your opponents. Like many mobile games, Top Troops offers codes you can redeem for free rewards from time to time. Released by the game’s developers, these codes allow you to gain free gold, potions, scrolls, relics, weapons and more.

Top Troops active codes

QMKhUAGp - 150 gold, 3 potions, and an epic weapon

- 150 gold, 3 potions, and an epic weapon FBzYJ2N7 - 50 gold, 20 potions, 10 scrolls, and a powerful relic

- 50 gold, 20 potions, 10 scrolls, and a powerful relic TROOPS-GIFT-8372 - exclusive armor set

- exclusive armor set RPG-TROOPS-1829 - chest of rare loot

- chest of rare loot TOP-TROOPS-GIFT-617 - a powerful weapon

- a powerful weapon GIFT-885-TTARPG - mount

- mount HERO-234-TTARPG - potent potion

- potent potion 1tXzkG52q4bd - rare weapons, 2x experience points, and a legendary companion



- rare weapons, 2x experience points, and a legendary companion Vg98RqQdncyv - Golden Dragon Mount, +10 Legendary Sword of Destiny, and +5 Shield of Invincibility

How to redeem Top Troops codes?

Step 1: Tap on your avatar and go to settings

Tap on your avatar and go to settings Step 2: Find where it says Redeem Code or Promo Code and tap it

Find where it says Redeem Code or Promo Code and tap it Step 3: Enter your gift code in the text box

Enter your gift code in the text box Step 4: Tap Confirm to receive your reward

Most Top Troops codes are available to users worldwide; however, bear in mind that they are occasionally limited to a specific region. Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

About the Game

From Zynga, Top Troops: Adventure RPG is a fantasy RPG in which the King and his evil brother have gone to war. The King’s brother has destroyed King’s Bay. It’s time to take a stand against the Dark Army. You'll build your army, merge and rank up your troops and lead them in battle across multiple game modes.

Featuring strategy and merge mechanics, Top Troops lets you customize your troops with various roles and factions. You’ll recruit Dragons, Samurais and everything in between as you build the ultimate army. As you explore everything Top Troops has to offer, you’ll expand your kingdom, forge alliances, and battle other players in the PvP Arena. Typically, you can find new codes by following Top Troops on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram, but it's easier to follow this page.