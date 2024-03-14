Revelation M codes (March 2024)

Most multiplayer mobile games periodically release gift codes. By using them, you can net a variety of rewards for free. Among the many games that offer such codes is the popular mobile MMORPG Revelation M. Revelation M codes give you an edge in battle by offering a variety of helpful items like Rebirth Seals, Bound Sky Gems and more. Of course, we have gathered every code that the official developer released so far, and our list is always up to date.

Active Revelation M codes

Registration - 2 Rebirth Seals, 10 White Tiger Souls, 20 Epic Gem Vaults, 388 Bound Sky Gems, 20 Black Tortoise Souls, and 30 Twin Koi

- 2 Rebirth Seals, 10 White Tiger Souls, 20 Epic Gem Vaults, 388 Bound Sky Gems, 20 Black Tortoise Souls, and 30 Twin Koi RMDiscord01 - 5 epic Gem Vaults, 30 Bound Sky Gems, 50 Rebirth Seal Shards, and 10 Epic Gem Vaults

- 5 epic Gem Vaults, 30 Bound Sky Gems, 50 Rebirth Seal Shards, and 10 Epic Gem Vaults CharContest - 3 RaRa Treasure Bags, 58 Bound Sky Gems and 10

How to redeem Revelation M codes

To redeem a code tap settings in the menu then tap redeem code. Enter the code into the text box and tap claim. The rewards will be sent to your mailbox. A message will appear stating to check your mailbox if the code is still valid. However, don’t confuse your mailbox with the mail section of the in-game store. To reach your mailbox, open the chat menu and tap the envelope icon at the bottom of the screen. Then simply tap on the mail and hit claim.

