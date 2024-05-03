Become a shapeshifter in Werewolf: The Apocalypse: The Book of Hungry Names

Shapeshift into various forms to defeat enemies and rebuild your pack.

Rebuild your werewolf pack

Defeat enemies with five shape-shifting forms

Choose your moon-sign and your tribe

If you've ever wanted to become a werewolf, now's your chance. Werewolf: The Apocalypse The Book of Hungry Names is a new interactive novel by Kyle Marquis. Developed by Choice of Games, it takes place in the World of Darkness. A solely text-based adventure, the games feature no animations or sound effects.

As a werewolf, you are one of the last guardians of the earth. Created by the Goddess Gaia, it is your duty to prevent humanity from destroying the world. However, you have already failed. Three years prior to the events of the game, your pack was tricked by an evil Wyrm Spirit known as The Answering Tiger.

Now, however, you have a chance to set things right. The patron Spirit of your pack, Stormcat, has tasked you with rebuilding it to battle the Answering Tiger. Rebuild your pack, talk with human and werewolf survivors alike to learn the truth, and bring the werewolf nation back to its former glory.

There are five werewolf tribes represented in this interactive narrative: a Bone Gnawer, Child of Gaia, Glass Walker, Shadow Lord, and Silver Fang. It's up to you which one you join. You can also choose your auspice or moon sign which helps you figure out what kind of monster you will be. Further, in a stroke of inclusivity, you can make your characters male, female, or non-binary.

As you wind your way through this supernatural tale, you'll gain access to five shape-shifting forms that you can use to take down your enemies. Of course, you can always opt to use your wit in lieu of violence.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse The Book of Hungry Names is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam. To learn more about the game, visit the developer's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Tumbler.