Match Factory, Zynga and Peak's next puzzler, is out now on iOS

Peak, one of Zynga’s subsidiaries, just announced the release of their latest project, Match Factory. It is a 3D puzzler for Android and iOS which tasks players with matching a variety of objectives until all goals for that level are completed. It has been developed by the minds behind other popular titles like Toon Blast and Toy Blast, which should give you an idea of what to expect.

Match Factory has been created to test players’ matching skills as well as their speed. The goal isn’t just to match items, but it’s to do it super fast. Each stage involves matching threes of each object as a timer runs in the background. From burgers to fruits and vegetables, just about everything will be in a jumbled-up mess.

The best part is that the game doesn’t require Wi-Fi to play. This means you could be anywhere and Match Factory would work whether online or offline. It makes it the perfect companion for a break when you're looking to relax.

Speaking about their new title, Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President Games at Zynga, said: “Since joining the Zynga family in 2020, Peak has become a key pillar of growth for our continuously expanding puzzle game portfolio, attracting millions of players around the globe. We are very excited to add Match Factory! to our popular lineup of puzzle games, pushing the level of quality and polish to new heights. The Peak team continues to innovate and uphold our leading position in the puzzle category.”

You can download Match Factory now on the App Store by clicking on the link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.