Teamfight Tactics announces new Rotating Shop for Update 14.11, with more options for personalised cosmetics

Teamfight Tactics players have more reasons to dive into the popular strategy auto battler as Update 14.11 soon launches, offering a new Rotating Shop as announced in the Dev Drop video. In particular, this fresh content lets you pick the specific cosmetics that suit your fancy across a selection that shifts regularly on schedule.

Launching on May 30th, the latest update to Teamfight Tactics will add two main sections to the Rotating Shop: Mythic and Seasonal. You can use Realm Crystals and Mythic Medallions as currencies depending on what catches your eye, whether these are Chibi Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo, Prestige Dragon Fist Lee Sin Boom, or Chibi Divine Sword Irelia.

“The Rotating Shop offers players more choice in the specific cosmetics they want, and a refreshed store experience to players,” says Alex Yang, Senior Game Product Manager. “We're looking forward to rolling out this new feature in Inkborn Fables and seeing players' reaction to the system!"

Meanwhile, the Seasonal section offers Spirit Blossom Kanmei Lightcharger, Dr. Shisa, Dark Star Poptail and more using Realm Crystals, which you can score via Treasure Realms, Passes and Events. Mythic Medallions, on the other hand, can be earned via Treasure Realms.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Teamfight Tactics on the App Store and on Google Play.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.