Rec Room announces upcoming collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Rec Room has hosted quite a few thrilling events in the past, especially with pop culture icons like Barbie and He-Man. The next partnership is with Paramount Consumer Products which will bring everyone’s favourite turtles to the platform. That’s right - the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Rec Room with brand-new quests and a thrilling adventure.

The Rec Room x TMNT collab will allow everyone to change their avatars’ appearance to match characters from the popular franchise. That means you can look not only like Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, but even like their arch nemesis, Shredder.

On top of that, a special four-player adventure has been designed, called The Trials of TMNT on Rec Room. It sees players take on challenges while being guided by the Turtles themselves. Splinter may not be there, but the turtle squad has enough wisdom to share.

The Trials of TMNT on the Rec Room questline as well as the new avatar costume sets will arrive in-game on November 15th. The characters come bearing exclusive gifts which would be perfect presents for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans. You can send gift cards online or via retailers. They can then be redeemed from the official website for Rec Room Tokens and Rec Room+ Memberships.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mannat Sra, Head of Partnerships at Rec Room, said: “This partnership provides an incredible opportunity for our players to engage with a timeless brand that spans generations. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles embody the values of teamwork, fun, playfulness, and a little friendly competition — values that deeply resonate with our vibrant community of players.”

You can download Rec Room on the App Store and Google Play using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.