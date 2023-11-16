5 new mobile games to try this week - November 16th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Gubbins
Aided by lovably odd creatures called Gubbins, you'll string together tiles of letters to form words in a Scrabble-esque manner within this quirky new word game. The titular Gubbins themselves can be pretty mischievous too every so often, so you can expect something new each time (along with the daily levels that change as well).
Apart from the unique roguelike element, the game features charming visuals and minimalist typography. You can also share the words you've crafted with friends via postcards.
2
Forza Customs
Combining customisation features with match-3 gameplay, this unique new title from Hutch and Turn 10 lets you tinker around with a wide variety of vehicles modelled after their IRL counterparts using in-depth personalisation features. You can restore cars from Ford, Porsche and VW, then flaunt your creations to the community with the game's built-in photo mode.
The game also promises to keep things spicy with regular content updates that will introduce new rewards, more game modes and fresh cars to keep players engaged.
3
Match Factory
This vibrant 3D title offers colourful puzzles where you'll match similar items under a specific time limit. The game is meant to put your speed to the test across charming visuals that you can expect from the minds behind Toon Blast and Toy Blast.
While the puzzles provide a good workout for the brain, they also offer a relaxing experience that you can play even without an internet connection. You can make use of a variety of boosters whenever you feel stuck, and you can unlock more items to spice up the gameplay after clearing each level.
4
Captain Tsubasa: Ace
Now on open beta, this officially licensed football game lets players experience the popular Captain Tsubasa franchise with IP faves such as Tsubasa Ozora and Kojiro Hyuga on mobile. There are 2 gameplay modes to discover: the Dream League lets you plan out strategic formations on the field and the Ace Duel lets you test your skills in real-time operations.
The game also lets you collect popular players and add them to your roster, as well as relive iconic moments from the franchise, all presented with vibrant 3D visuals.
5
Jorel’s Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy
This colourful point-and-click adventure from Copa Studio and Double Dash Studios offers a fresh new narrative that fans of the Cartoon Network Latin America series can sink their teeth into, featuring 3 chapters where the main characters of the show also take centre stage.
The game not only stays true to the spirit and humour of the show, but it also adds plenty of mini-games for you to dive into, all while making you feel like you're inside an episode yourself.