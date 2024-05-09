Earn to Die Rogue is out now for the App Store and Google Play

Put pedal to the metal and lead to zombie faces

Earn to Die Rogue is out now

A side-scrolling driving and action game, it adds in on-foot levels and more

This is the first entry in the Earn to Die series since 2015

Australian developers Not Doppler have announced the release of their latest game in the Earn to Die series. Earn to Die Rogue comes close to a decade after the last entry in the series, and it looks to be a throwback to the early days of mobile gaming in the best possible way. You can play it now on the iOS App Store or Google Play.

Unlike its predecessor, Earn to Die Rogue takes the action both on the road and outside by letting you explore sprawling side-scrolling levels. Blasting zombies as you go, to survive you'll need to loot these buildings for car parts and other loot that'll help you upgrade your own personal vehicle of mass destruction. You'll have five cars at launch to upgrade ranging from a regular muscle car to a van, taco truck and even a hovercraft. You'll need to keep your wits about you, your shotgun handy and your pedal to the metal if you want to survive in Earn to Die Rogue.

Speaking of coincidences, an Ozzie vehicular-mayhem-themed piece of media? Can't be a coincidence this is coming right when a new Mad Max film is coming out, probably.

Regardless, as we said, Earn to Die Rogue looks to be a throwback to the early days of mobile gaming in the best way. Side-scrolling action with physics-based vehicle driving, a constant need to upgrade yourself and your car to compete with stronger enemies, and the simple pleasure that comes with being able to mow down hordes of the undead.

Maybe it'll make our weekly feature of the top 5 new mobile games to try this week, next time that comes around? Or, better yet, get a coveted spot on our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) alongside other mobile hits.