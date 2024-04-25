Master of Knights tier list - pick the finest knight

- Version 0.7.0

This article will walk you through a complete Master of Knights tier list, where you will find out exactly how well each character ranks, and whether or not it's worth investing your time and resources in. So, if you want to pass the seven trials and become a God in Master of Knights, you'd better assemble a team of the best knights in the game and get started!

If this is your first time playing the game, you will have to finish the tutorial before you start summoning. Once you do that (clear stages 1-3), you will get access to "Tutorial Summon". This feature allows you to acquire 10 knights. As I've mentioned above, there's an infinite summoning system in place so make sure to take advantage of that. Keep summoning again and again until you get the most powerful knights. Before you decide if you accept the results or you want to summon again, make sure to check the knights' skills by tapping on "Knight Info".

With that out of the way, let's get into our Master of Knights tier list!