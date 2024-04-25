Tier Lists

Master of Knights tier list - pick the finest knight

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Master of Knights
Master of Knights tier list - pick the finest knight

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Updated on April 25th, 2024 - Version 0.7.0

This article will walk you through a complete Master of Knights tier list, where you will find out exactly how well each character ranks, and whether or not it's worth investing your time and resources in. So, if you want to pass the seven trials and become a God in Master of Knights, you'd better assemble a team of the best knights in the game and get started!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

If this is your first time playing the game, you will have to finish the tutorial before you start summoning. Once you do that (clear stages 1-3), you will get access to "Tutorial Summon". This feature allows you to acquire 10 knights. As I've mentioned above, there's an infinite summoning system in place so make sure to take advantage of that. Keep summoning again and again until you get the most powerful knights. Before you decide if you accept the results or you want to summon again, make sure to check the knights' skills by tapping on "Knight Info".

With that out of the way, let's get into our Master of Knights tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS-Tier

Character Class
Lilith Thief
Sonia Thief
Dryas Thief
Prey Berserker
Alice Warrior
Ifrit Warrior
Esperanza Berserker

SS-Tier Knights are simply the best ones in the game. They are overpowered in terms of overall performance and if you have them on your team, progressing through the game's content will be smooth sailing. They excel in their respective roles and can carry your team to win.

Prey is my personal favourite Knight. Her skill "Hildi's Wingbeat" can turn the tides of battle as it allows Prey to move 3 enemies with the highest attack within Prey's range. Ifrit is one of the best damage carries in the game and she lives up to her name as the Lonely Flame.

2
S-Tier

Character Class
Merrow Warrior
Verdandi Berserker
Artemis Archer
Claudia Berserker
Hotaru Archer
Raphael Warrior
Freyja Wizard
Bunny Alonso Wizard
Limnoria Thief
Mikoto Thief
Astaroth Wizard
Bartholomew Archer
Amdusias Wizard
Hildegard Berserker
Valkyrie Archer
Suzaku Thief
Vivian Wizard
Merlin Wizard

S-Tier Knights are amazing options, just not as overpowered as the ones in SS-Tier. But, make no mistake - these knights can carry you through everything the game has to offer.

Astaroth is a knight that can hit multiple enemies at once. Needless to say, her abilities can help you clear the board faster than most knights. Artemis the Arrow of Peace has the ability to perform a double attack (with the second being stronger) and can also heal her HP over time. Raphael the Guardian Angel of Trust is one of the best supports in the game and can fit into almost any team. His ability raises the attack of all his allies.

3
A-Tier

Character Class
Lancelot Warrior
Ophelia Archer
Lily Warrior
Lachesis Wizard
Baldur Wizard
Sinmara Wizard
Theia Wizard
Aegis Warrior
Ravel Wizard

A-Tier Knights are solid all around and way above average in terms of performance - it's just that they are not as effective as the knights in the higher tiers. With that said, some of them can fulfil niche roles in certain team comps and perform as expected.

Lily the Knight of Freedom gains ATK SPD and ATK thanks to her skill Shackles of Freedom.

4
B-Tier

Character Class
Nocturne Thief
Haures Archer
Brunhild Berserker
Lucifer Thief
Titania Warrior
Bellatrix Warrior
Vritra Berserker
Achilles Thief
Eblis Archer
Gawain Archer
Tesla Berserker
Vesta Wizard

B-Tier Knights are, simply put, average. Not the worst, but certainly not the best ones. Of course, during the earlier stages of the game, you will have some of them on your team, and that's totally fine. Just make sure to switch to better ones as soon as you can.

5
C-Tier

Character Class
Leraje Archer
Herman Berserker
Sienna Wizard
Percival Warrior
Grendel Warrior
Guinevere Berserker
Sylph Thief
Natasha Wizard
Neil Berserker
Crocell Thief

These are the worst-performing knights at the moment, which is why I had to place them in C-Tier. Don't bother with them as there are much better options in Master of Knights, even in the early game.

We will update the Master of Knight tier list whenever there's a new Knight release or a balance patch. Fans of similar games will be thrilled to know that we have a Code Geass: Lost Stories tier list , Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis tier list, and a Waven tier list, each one ranking characters from the finest that you can pick to the trashy mobs that no one likes or uses.

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.