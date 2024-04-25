Master of Knights tier list - pick the finest knight
This article will walk you through a complete Master of Knights tier list, where you will find out exactly how well each character ranks, and whether or not it's worth investing your time and resources in. So, if you want to pass the seven trials and become a God in Master of Knights, you'd better assemble a team of the best knights in the game and get started!
If this is your first time playing the game, you will have to finish the tutorial before you start summoning. Once you do that (clear stages 1-3), you will get access to "Tutorial Summon". This feature allows you to acquire 10 knights. As I've mentioned above, there's an infinite summoning system in place so make sure to take advantage of that. Keep summoning again and again until you get the most powerful knights. Before you decide if you accept the results or you want to summon again, make sure to check the knights' skills by tapping on "Knight Info".
With that out of the way, let's get into our Master of Knights tier list!
1
SS-Tier
|Character
|Class
|Lilith
|Thief
|Sonia
|Thief
|Dryas
|Thief
|Prey
|Berserker
|Alice
|Warrior
|Ifrit
|Warrior
|Esperanza
|Berserker
SS-Tier Knights are simply the best ones in the game. They are overpowered in terms of overall performance and if you have them on your team, progressing through the game's content will be smooth sailing. They excel in their respective roles and can carry your team to win.Prey is my personal favourite Knight. Her skill "Hildi's Wingbeat" can turn the tides of battle as it allows Prey to move 3 enemies with the highest attack within Prey's range. Ifrit is one of the best damage carries in the game and she lives up to her name as the Lonely Flame.
2
S-Tier
|Character
|Class
|Merrow
|Warrior
|Verdandi
|Berserker
|Artemis
|Archer
|Claudia
|Berserker
|Hotaru
|Archer
|Raphael
|Warrior
|Freyja
|Wizard
|Bunny Alonso
|Wizard
|Limnoria
|Thief
|Mikoto
|Thief
|Astaroth
|Wizard
|Bartholomew
|Archer
|Amdusias
|Wizard
|Hildegard
|Berserker
|Valkyrie
|Archer
|Suzaku
|Thief
|Vivian
|Wizard
|Merlin
|Wizard
S-Tier Knights are amazing options, just not as overpowered as the ones in SS-Tier. But, make no mistake - these knights can carry you through everything the game has to offer.Astaroth is a knight that can hit multiple enemies at once. Needless to say, her abilities can help you clear the board faster than most knights. Artemis the Arrow of Peace has the ability to perform a double attack (with the second being stronger) and can also heal her HP over time. Raphael the Guardian Angel of Trust is one of the best supports in the game and can fit into almost any team. His ability raises the attack of all his allies.
3
A-Tier
|Character
|Class
|Lancelot
|Warrior
|Ophelia
|Archer
|Lily
|Warrior
|Lachesis
|Wizard
|Baldur
|Wizard
|Sinmara
|Wizard
|Theia
|Wizard
|Aegis
|Warrior
|Ravel
|Wizard
A-Tier Knights are solid all around and way above average in terms of performance - it's just that they are not as effective as the knights in the higher tiers. With that said, some of them can fulfil niche roles in certain team comps and perform as expected.Lily the Knight of Freedom gains ATK SPD and ATK thanks to her skill Shackles of Freedom.
4
B-Tier
|Character
|Class
|Nocturne
|Thief
|Haures
|Archer
|Brunhild
|Berserker
|Lucifer
|Thief
|Titania
|Warrior
|Bellatrix
|Warrior
|Vritra
|Berserker
|Achilles
|Thief
|Eblis
|Archer
|Gawain
|Archer
|Tesla
|Berserker
|Vesta
|Wizard
B-Tier Knights are, simply put, average. Not the worst, but certainly not the best ones. Of course, during the earlier stages of the game, you will have some of them on your team, and that's totally fine. Just make sure to switch to better ones as soon as you can.
5
C-Tier
|Character
|Class
|Leraje
|Archer
|Herman
|Berserker
|Sienna
|Wizard
|Percival
|Warrior
|Grendel
|Warrior
|Guinevere
|Berserker
|Sylph
|Thief
|Natasha
|Wizard
|Neil
|Berserker
|Crocell
|Thief
These are the worst-performing knights at the moment, which is why I had to place them in C-Tier. Don't bother with them as there are much better options in Master of Knights, even in the early game.
