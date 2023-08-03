5 new mobile games to try this week - August 3rd, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Ever fancied going on a tropical island getaway with Hello Kitty and her friends? This cosy narrative-driven life sim offers all that and more, all while you solve puzzles and decorate cabins to bring an abandoned theme park back to its former glory.
With more than 40 hours of gameplay, the title also features fan-fave characters like Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, Badtz-maru, and a bunch of hidden Gudetama - plus, you can cook dishes and create your very own Sanrio-esque avatar with tons of customised outfits as well.
2
Corporate Piranha
If you've always believed yourself to be a true survivor, you can try your hand at this digital board game and see if you've got what it takes to navigate the tricky waters of corporate politics and financial dominance.
You'll need to unleash your strategic prowess as you manage everything from company investments to bull and bear markets - plus, you can also compete against other players in global leaderboards to prove your worth (you don't have to know about stock markets to win!).
3
My Cat Club
This charming virtual pet sim lets you nurture your cat companions and build their homes while taking photos along the way. You can decorate your feline friends' cosy spaces and aim to complete your cat collection - of course, you can also share your photos with friends and even prettify your albums with lovely stickers to boot.
The game also features photo competitions you can take part in, along with a variety of different furniture pieces to collect along with the kitties.
4
Master of Knights
This strategic RPG tasks you with combining your tactical prowess with your Spell Cards (there are 75 kinds to collect) to dominate in turn-based combat and a real-time battle mode. You'll collect a colourful cast of characters (50 of them) and discover their substories as you progress through the game.
There are also two different PvP modes as well as Substories, Tower of Ordeals, and the Weekly Dungeon, plus a convenient AFK system that lets you grow your characters easily without the hardcore grind.
5
Cut the Rope Daily
If you're craving to scratch that nostalgic itch, Netflix is taking you back to the good ol' days of your youth with Cut The Rope Daily - only this time, there will be a single puzzle to solve every day. This physics-based puzzler brings back the hungry Om Nom, and you'll have to collect sweets and stars to progress.
There will also be new locations to explore every month, plus a special costume to help you get into the current season's vibes each time.