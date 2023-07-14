Master of Knights: Seven Trials is an upcoming turn-based RPG, launching for iOS and Android later this month

Neowiz has just revealed its next project, which is set to release later this month. Titled Master of Knights: Seven Trials, it is a turn-based strategic RPG, that will be available on both Android and iOS. Currently, players using the former platform can pre-register for the game too.

In Master of Knights, players take on the role of a powerful deity who has just reached the continent of Lemuria. They have been tasked with bringing together an army of knights in order to protect the region from the Elders. This group of foes is trying to take over Lemuria and players must help restore peace once and for all.

The game takes players on a classical narrative-driven adventure, where they must prevent Four Elder Kings from wreaking havoc. In terms of gameplay, Master of Knights is chess-like, as battles take place on a 5x5 grid, within which players must plan their attack as well as defence.

There’s only limited space on the board, so players will have to plan each move accordingly. Attack range and movement must be decided based on the available area, leading to lots of strategizing. Players will also get access to a spell card system, which throws a TCG element into the game. Master of Knights has enough variables to keep players busy for a while.

If this sounds too challenging, then players can also take advantage of the automatic battle reward system for maximum convenience. It allows players to gather resources over time, and skip battles however they choose. This also makes the gameplay loop feel a little less cumbersome.

Master of Knights is currently open for pre-registration on Google Play, with rewards like the SR grade knight Titania and 1,000 Gems up for grabs. The game will ultimately release on Android as well as iOS on July 27th.