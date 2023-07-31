Master of Knights: Seven Trials, Neowiz's tactical RPG with TCG-esque combat, is out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Neowiz has announced the official launch of Master of Knights: Seven Trials, letting players get their hands on the studio's tactical RPG on iOS and Android. Combat is a turn-based affair where you can choose from 50 colourful characters and 75 spell cards to turn the tide of battle in your favour.

In Master of Knights: Seven Trials, you can look forward to stepping into the role of a deity tasked with gathering knights in order to keep the peace in the continent of Lemuria. You'll need to defend against the Elders and master the 5x5 tile grid to emerge victorious while unleashing your strategic prowess at the same time.

As for the spell card system, you might find yourself on familiar ground if you've ever laid your hands on a Trading Card Game (TCG) before. You can also take advantage of the automatic battle reward system where you can expect to score bountiful in-game goodies over time, as well as the skip system that lets you go about your day without the hardcore grind.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Master of Knights: Seven Trials on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.